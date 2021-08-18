US Capital Global has been joined by Canada’s Clean Tech Company Waterotor as a strategic advisor on $ 11 million in capital formation.





A global private financial group headquartered in San Francisco involves Canadian developers of new destructive clean technology to produce low-cost electricity from slow-moving water.

Waterotor is a new technology game changer. Only Waterotor has the ability to harness affordable renewable energy from the slow-moving water that flows through most of the globe. Therefore, providing the key goals of global rural electrification by the United Nations and the World Bank is an attractive solution.

Waterotor is an IP development and systems management company that has developed highly, accurately defined, patented and proven scalar sizing technology. Waterotor is ready for the global market and is creating an innovative new era of low-cost electrical energy almost everywhere. Waterotors staff includes senior management and key contractors with a proven track record of delivering advanced innovations from the early stages of research to the development process and ready for production.

San Francisco, Calif., August 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-US Capital Global, Waterotor Energy Technologies, Inc., as a strategic advisor on $ 11 million in capital formation. I signed a contract with (Waterotor). Waterotor is a Canadian fluid dynamics energy company focused on providing low-cost renewable energy using slow-moving water. Waterotors’ groundbreaking patented, economically destructive clean technology delivers 24/7 on-grid and off-the-grid renewable energy for rivers, canals, ocean currents, low heads and low currents. Converts to energy.

US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with a well-established track record in investment banking, wealth management and capital formation services. The company offers sophisticated debt, equity and investment products to midsize businesses and investors. All securities are offered by the Group through US Capital Global Securities LLC, a FINRA member and SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate.

The Earth is 71% water, many of which are slow-moving, said Fred Ferguson, CEO of Waterotor, who was recently featured in Forbes’ clean technology innovations. No other water energy device has succeeded in producing comparable high energy while operating at very low water velocities. Water is 830 times more powerful than wind and flows continuously. This means that Waterotors can use huge amounts of energy uninterrupted. Also, the device is submerged and rolling in the stream, so it does not interfere with the boat, harm the ocean or damage marine life.

Since its launch in 2011, Waterotor has devoted 10 years of research and development to leveraging global reserves of undeveloped energy to create optimal renewable energy solutions to meet global energy demand. rice field. Waterotor is now ready to meet the demands of the global market by starting in unserviced areas and expanding into other markets.

Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US Capital Global, is very pleased to be able to support Water Rotor in a pioneering effort that will revolutionize the way we approach renewable energy. As many as 1.2 billion people around the world have lost energy and 800 million depend on high-cost, polluted fossil fuels. Waterotor believes it is a new energy game changer that can provide affordable clean energy to communities that are not normally reachable by traditional energy sources while remaining environmentally friendly. We look forward to fully supporting Waterotor in bringing its products to the global market.

Founded in 2011, Waterotor is a highly, accurately defined, patented, proven, IP development and systems management company responsible for the development of small to large version technologies. Waterotors’ groundbreaking, economically destructive clean technology delivers extremely slow-moving underwater low-head, low-flow energy at an affordable, globally accessible 24/7 turn-on. Converts to grid and off-grid renewable energy. https://waterotor.com

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovations to provide sophisticated debt, equity and investment products to midsize businesses and investors. US Capital Global Group manages foreign direct investment funds and manages wealth management and capital through affiliates including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC and its FINRA member SEC registered broker dealer US Capital. We provide formation services. Global Securities LLC. The group works closely with peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com.

For more information on US Capital Global, please email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO ([email protected]) or call + 1415-889-1010.

Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global 4158891010

