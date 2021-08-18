Mealworm Farmer Beta Hatch Raises $ 10 Million – TechCrunch





The last time I was in Hong Kong, a startup gave me a bottle of mealworms as a treat. They looked crunchy and a bit strange (as you would expect from a jar full of freshly baked larvae). The taste did not come out so much, so please prepare your own seasoning.

For all kinds of sustainability reasons, these kinds of alternative protein sources are of great interest to humans and others. Beta Hatch’s agricultural efforts have a head-on focus on the latter, citing livestock and pets as the primary targets of the agricultural process, stating that there is virtually zero waste.

The St. Louis-based company has announced a $ 10 million round of funding in a round led by Lewis & Clark AgriFood, with the participation of existing investors Signed Cavallo Ventures and Innova Memphis. Money is coming as Beta Hatch aims to expand its flagship farm in Cashmere, Washington.

Founder and CEO Virginia Emery is proud to be a part of Washington’s agricultural community and to shape the future of agriculture. We are excited to increase our presence in the American countryside by hiring and partnering with people in these communities to feed our growing world population.

According to the company, the new facility is the largest in North America and will help boost beta hatches to 10 times its current production next year. This place is currently using renewable energy.

Mealworms have proven to be intriguing as a food source, as evidenced by the $ 125 million in insects raised in 2019.

