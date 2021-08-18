Google Colab Pro +: Is it worth $ 49.99? | Benedict Droste August 2021





Google Colab is becoming more and more popular for deep learning from home, preparing and sharing data science case studies, and collaborating with each other. Personally, I mainly use Google Colab for Kaggle contests. So I was very curious about what the new subscription option would offer.

Two years ago, Google released Colab Pro. This was the collaboration’s first paid subscription option. For $ 9.99 per month, professional users can access faster GPUs such as the T4 and P100 when resources are available. Also, the pro version has a longer runtime and the instances are connected for up to 24 hours. In the free version, the runtime is limited to 12 hours and the RAM is also limited to 16GB. In the Provariant, you can select the High Memory option to use 32GB of RAM. The Google Pro + variant now offers even more options for doing deep learning relatively cheaply without a cloud server or local machine. Let’s see.

Muscle GPU and memory

Colab Pro + provides access to the same GPU as Colab Pro. However, if resources are scarce, Pro + users will take precedence. When it comes to RAM, we’ve seen another major change in Pro +.

ColabPro can use 32GB of RAM, while Pro + users can use 52GB with the high memory option.

This is about 1.6 times that of professional users and 3.25 times that of free users. This means that you can handle large amounts of data outside of your GPU application.

runtime

The duration of the connection is very important in machine and deep learning. In the free version, the notebook will disconnect after 12 hours, and in the professional version, it will disconnect after 24 hours. What has always bothered me is the fact that I have to keep my browser open. Otherwise, in my experience, the disconnection occurred after about 90 minutes. This is for intensive testing that is ecologically useless as the local machine must always be on. And sometimes the browser crashes.

Here, Pro + offers background execution, which is one of the most important innovations from my point of view. After the training is triggered, the VM will continue to run for up to 24 hours without leaving the browser open.

Models and data will continue to be stored in the workspace. I always push data directly to Google Drive. This makes background execution even more convenient.

availability

Unfortunately, there is no change in availability at this time. Both Colab Pro and Colab Pro + are available in the US, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Germany, France, India, UK and Thailand. Pro or Pro + subscriptions are not available outside of these countries.

