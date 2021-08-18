NICE Launches Public Consultation on Technology Evaluation Program-Med-Tech Innovation





NICE today launched public consultation on proposed changes to how recommendations are made throughout the Health Technology Assessment Program.

From today to October 13, 2021, NICE is seeking feedback on proposed changes to methods and processes for health technology assessment. This consultation is the culmination of the most extensive and comprehensive review NICE has ever conducted, involving industry, medical professionals, academia, and patients as well as healthcare system partners.

The proposed changes show how NICE is evolving with technological advances in pharmaceuticals and data synthesis to continue to provide excellence to the patient, NHS, and life sciences industries. These changes are aimed at increasing the predictability of the industry, increasing the transparency of stakeholders and enabling the Commission to make swift decisions.

The comprehensive ambition of the proposal is to provide:

Early access to valuable new and innovative therapies. More equitable access to treatment for people with severe illness. Clearer and more predictable results of health technology assessments. Increased flexibility in comprehensive evidence-based use, including the use of real-world data. We support Life Sciences’ vision to make the UK a more attractive place for life sciences companies to succeed and grow.

Professor Gillian Leng CBE, Chief Executive Officer of NICE, said: Most important of these is a broad vision of services that accelerate access to the life sciences industry, patients and innovative healthcare technologies while managing risk and ensuring that the NHS is worth the money. It is a method to reflect and realize.

Taken together, these proposals bring health benefits to patients, bring great value to the NHS, and are robust, efficient, and forward-looking and innovative to meet the challenges of medical technology advances. Strengthen NICE’s ability to support access to new technologies.

This consultation addresses several important opportunities to improve and enhance NICE’s methods and processes for health technology assessment. They include:

Implementation of the severity qualifier to replace the current end-of-life qualifier. NICE proposes to apply additional weights to the incremental QALYs obtained by treating the most serious illnesses. This spreads the modifiers, including cancer (the end of life is most commonly focused), as well as musculoskeletal, inflammatory, mental health, pediatric genetic disorders, etc., depending on severity. , Will include techniques for adapting to a wide range of diseases. ). NICE also commissions research to establish the extent to which society is willing to replace possible health enhancements elsewhere in the system, and thus to provide more treatment options to people with severe illness. Performs QALY weighting that should be applied to. NICE is also seeking feedback on suggestions to prioritize further work to support products that help reduce health inequality. It gives you more flexibility in accepting uncertainty in certain situations, such as when considering treatment for rare diseases or diseases that affect children who are perceived to have complex and difficult evidence generation. The proposal also suggests that we should be more flexible when considering highly innovative and complex technologies. Further focus on the role of a comprehensive evidence base, including randomized controlled trials and real-world evidence, to clarify situations where different types of evidence have strengths or limitations. Widely and comprehensively improve the way evidence is collected, presented and reviewed. This provides industry and committees with significant clarity, predictability and transparency, guarantees high-quality evidence, enables fast and robust assessments and fast and efficient decision making. Proposals to make the medical technology assessment process more flexible and responsive, and to support rapid patient access to clinically effective and cost-effective medical technologies. These include the option to create a final draft guidance document after the first committee meeting extended to diagnostic and medical technical guidance, all if it interferes with daily use recommendations without significant uncertainty. Allows the NICE Healthcare Technology Assessment Board to recommend administrative access. Proposals also include early identification of patients and clinical professionals, and provision of a “summary of information for patients” within corporate submissions.

The method review identified cases where the priority discount rate was changed from 3.5% to 1.5% per year for cost and health implications. NICE goes beyond the scope of this review, including the potential impact on NHS spending and resource allocation, to the broader policies and finances that system stakeholders have raised for such changes. We are aware of the impacts and interdependencies. NICE accepts the need for further policy debate and welcomes the opportunity to work with stakeholders.

NICE also seeks feedback on device, diagnostics, digital technology eligibility criteria, and the objectives and routing criteria of evaluation topics by NICE’s highly specialized technology programs.

NICE today announced a proposal to change the way we select topics for medicines, medical devices, intervention procedures, and diagnostic programs as a whole. These suggestions, which are also subject to public consultation, include the creation of a single-topic selection monitoring panel to replace three different groups and select NICE guidance topics. This allows topic selection to be cohesive, clear, and consistent. Topic selection decisions are also suggested. It will be published regularly on the NICE website.

Meindert Boysen, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of NICE’s Health Technology Assessment Center, said: The life cycle of innovative medical technology.

Our methods and processes are at the heart of providing internationally appealing life sciences, working with partners across regulatory and life sciences areas to the Cancer Drugs Fund, Innovative Licensing, Access Pathway, and Future Innovative. Activities of Accelerated Access Collaborative such as Medicines Fund and MedTech Funding Mandate.

To ensure that our methods and processes are clear, transparent and predictable, these proposals make the journey to promising new medical technologies even faster and make patient access more equitable. We further emphasize our commitment to.

After completing this review, NICE confirmed that it would move to a dynamic modular approach to update its methods and processes in combination with the development of new methodologies and improved horizon scanning for challenges. .. Its purpose is to actively adapt to new innovations, ensuring seamless assessment and quick access. Future modular updates to the method will include the process of managing health inequalities, digital technologies, genomics, antibiotics, as well as technologies that involve multiple indications and rapid entry into controlled access.

