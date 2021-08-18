Galaxy Buds 2 Review: Best of the Pro for less





True wireless earphones are available for almost any price, from ultra-premium options well over $ 200 to ultra-affordable options for just $ 20. But that’s the middle point that I find most interesting. This is where Samsung’s new Galaxy Bad 2 is located and they accomplish a given task very well.

Sound and ANC: Happy Medium

Let’s start with the obvious and talk about sound quality. Samsung has never been at the top of the field in this regard, but the Galaxy Bad 2 sounds pretty good on its own. The sound profile is fairly balanced by default, and switching to “dynamic” mode with the equalizer makes everything a little punchier. You won’t be overwhelmed by the bass, but it’s not overwhelming either. You won’t be impressed by the clarity, but everything sounds very good and crisp. The Galaxy Buds 2 sounds “good”, but it’s really the best way to explain them.

However, one important caveat is that the Galaxy Buds 2 sounds best when paired with a Galaxy smartphone. This is because Samsung uses a custom codec that only works on the device. So if you plan to pick them up for use on your Pixel, you can use all the same features, but the sound quality may be degraded. Similarly, iPhone users are a bit lacking in quality, but Samsung has stopped official support for the iPhone with these new shoots. In other words, many features are completely broken.

This provides active noise canceling. This is the biggest selling point for these $ 150 headphones. You can pay a lot for very good noise cancellation, or you can pay a small amount for very “well” noise cancellation. The Galaxy Buds 2 hits a good midpoint here as well. ANC isn’t that powerful, so it can drown out loud noises, but it can help you focus more by removing the edge of the flight or silencing a room where people are talking quietly. Samsung also has an “ambient mode” that uses a microphone to send sound directly to your ears from the outside world. This is actually very good. Compared to other Samsung earphones I’ve tried with the same features, this could be one of the most compelling implementations I’ve tried, at least in terms of ambient noise.

Speaking of Mike, the call quality was perfectly acceptable. The mic isn’t great, but it removes other noise and the caller says I can hear me well if I speak up. However, on one phone call, the sentence I said was said to be the “most muffled” that the caller heard. The same was true for how I listen to them.

Hardware and Case: No Trading Breaker Here

Moving on to hardware, it’s a similar story. There are no trading breakers here. The earphones themselves are shaped like red beans and are in pastel colors. My unit came in nice shades of lavender, and you can also choose black, white, and green colorways. Personally, I think lavender is the best.

The fit of each earphone may vary from you to you, but I found them very comfortable. The default eartip size worked well to block the world around me, but each earphone slid slowly over an hour or so. I had to readjust regularly, especially if I was walking around.

Next, there is the case. The charging case that Samsung uses here is virtually the same as that of the Galaxy Buds Pro and Live, and it still works well. The square shape leaves enough space for the two buds to fit snugly in the charging debot, the lid is easy to open and close, and closes with a satisfying “thunk”. Regardless of the color of the bud, the outside of the case is white, but there is a small accent strip that matches the color of the bud.

The plastic construction is very shiny, but it’s not an unpleasant method. In fact, I actually prefer a glossy finish because it makes cleaning the earphones easier. The same applies to the case, but with the added benefit of being easily slid out of the pocket.

The only thing that was a little frustrating when using the Galaxy Buds 2 was the touch controls. The shape and size of the hardware is similar to Buds Pro, but while using Buds 2, I found the touch controls to be a bit squeaky / finishy.

Features: You get what you pay for

Samsung didn’t sacrifice build quality, sound quality, or even ANC to lower the price, so what are you giving up to save $ 50 on the Galaxy Buds 2 compared to the pro equivalent? Most of the story comes down to functionality.

Galaxy Buds Pro has some great options in the functional area, such as 360 audio, which tracks head movements and simulates video and music audio as if you were in 3D space. Another feature I missed badly from the Pro model was Voice Detect. This will turn down the volume and turn off the ANC when you start talking to others. Buds 2 lacks both these and more, but the additional software features aren’t completely empty.

Galaxy Buds 2 allows notifications, activates Bixby for voice commands, runs earphone fit tests, and at least assumes that everything is from Samsung, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets You can read the notification aloud by automatically handing off the connection between them.

Battery: Wireless charging is appreciated as always

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Buds 2 can play for 5 hours with ANC on and 7.5 hours with the feature off. This is in close agreement with what I experienced during the test. Most sessions made few dents in the battery, but one session, which lasted about 3 hours, was able to sprout in about 65% of the way with ANC heavy use and long phone calls. .. I was able to eject the case within a few days. Samsung evaluated the case with 20 to 29 hours of play (including bad batteries), which is also pretty much what I see.

In particular, these numbers are much lower than the Galaxy Buds Plus, which replaces these earphones. Buds Plus can last for a whopping 11 hours of charging, even without the ANC. It’s a shame to see, but I argue that the vast majority of customers don’t need that much durability in a single run. After all, just charging the case for a few minutes will give you hours of additional power.

The biggest benefit I enjoyed with battery life was wireless charging. This is a feature that is often overlooked in this price range. USB-C is always fast, but the ability to cover the case over a wireless charger and later fully charge and lift it is a great perk.

Final idea: a worthwhile purchase

For $ 149, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 just gets the job done. They aren’t expensive enough to be unreasonable for many, but they aren’t cheap enough for Samsung to limit product design. To me, I consider them Galaxy Buds Pro, but they are cheaper. They nail the basics and offer them at ANC, but with a 25% discount. If you find a sale that drops the price of the Galaxy Buds Pro to $ 169 like this week, choose it instead, but Buds 2 isn’t disappointed either.

Galaxy Buds 2 was released on August 27th and pre-orders have started.

