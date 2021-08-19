Fortnite: Lazy Lake Vase Location





Another new batch of Fortnite’s legendary challenges has arrived. This is a great opportunity to win more Battle Pass Tiers before the end of the season. This week, Epic wants you to find a vase at Lazy Lake.

I don’t know how this has to do with the entire alien invasion that has plagued Fortnite since the start of Season 7, but who doesn’t love the lovely bouquet? I think aliens also have Mother’s Day, right?

In any case, Lazy Lake has multiple vase locations, but running around can be a hassle to find a vase, and your enemies can waste you in the process. So I laid out a map with a detailed description of where to find them.

Read the complete guide.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The first vase is located at the doorway of the car factory building, near three rocks located in the front yard.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Look for a car store building in the center of town. Specifically, you need to find the side of the building where large rocks are formed just outside the entrance. The vase sits just inside the door.

There is a second vase at the entrance of the No Sweat Insurance building. Like the first vase, it sits in the doorway.

The third vase is in a large house at the southern end of Lazy Lakes.

Thankfully, only one vase is needed to complete the challenge.

You can check out our guide for other legendary challenges of the week, I won’t make you a kid: find a vintage cat food can in the cat corner. I think it’s a strange week for everyone. You can also check out the Fortnite hub for the latest skins, events, crossover guides and news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/vase-of-flowers-lazy-lake-fortnite/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos