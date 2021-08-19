Google spins off Waymo and opens truck hub in Dallas / Fort Worth next year





Waymo, a former self-driving car project and now a division under Google’s parent alphabet, is expanding in Texas and has its own truck hub in Dallas Fort Worth.

A 9-acre custom-made hub is located in Lancaster. According to Waymo spokeswoman Julianne McGoldrick, this will create hundreds of jobs and will open in early 2022. The company is also expanding its business in Arizona and California.

This was after the 12-year-old company announced in June that it had raised $ 2.5 billion. This was the second external funding round, in addition to the $ 3.2 billion raised last summer.

Waymo is one of the country’s largest freight hubs, so it began testing in Dallas last year, McGoldrick said. On the highway, you can test an autonomous driving platform called Waymo Driver in difficult situations.

Test Waymo drivers on high-density highways and shipper lanes to better understand how other truck and passenger car drivers work on these routes, and for Waymo drivers in these busy driving areas. You can continue to improve the way you react and respond.

Rendering what Waymo’s autonomous truck hub looks like in northern Texas.

The hub will be Waymos’ central launch point for testing in the southwest. It was specially built for Waymo Via, the company’s autonomous trucking business. It will be able to accommodate hundreds of trucks from carrier partners.

The company is testing on Texas Interstate Expressways 10, 20, and 45. This new hub will allow Waymo to connect to the Phoenix Operations Center. The operation center already has a fully self-driving car for ride hailing services.

Last month, Waymo worked with trucking company JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. to test self-driving freight transport between Fort Worth and Houston.

Waymo has partnered with Miami-based Ryder to manage the fleet. Ryder has more than 500 facilities in the United States and has a history of about 90 years. Ryder could help Waymo plan on the best way to keep self-driving truck maintenance up to date.

Providing self-driving cars has proven to be more difficult for businesses than originally thought 10 years ago, primarily to perfect safety. Earlier this year, Waymos’ former CEO John Krafcik resigned after working for the company for over five years. Uber sold its self-driving business in December, and Lyft did the same in May and sold it to Toyota.

Alphabet reported a loss of $ 1.15 billion in other betting segments, including Waymo, in its most recent quarterly results.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/business/autos/2021/08/18/google-spinoff-waymo-to-open-a-trucking-hub-in-dallas-fort-worth-next-year/

