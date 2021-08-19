Innovative technologies used to enhance the overall ASU experience, from chatbots to immersive learning





August 18, 2021 Students can interact with plants by volunteering and taking classes

With busy classes and activity schedules, many students may want a moment of connection with nature at Arizona State University.

Fortunately, there are several ways students can stab their hands into the soil, pick weeds and harvest fruits, herbs and vegetables.

Here are some of them:

Volunteer in the community garden

The Garden Commonson ASUs Polytechnic campus has 18 raised beds that are harvested seasonally, but may contain lettuce, kale, tomatoes, squash, peppers and herbs. There are 22 citrus trees in the orchard, including lemons, limes, tangerines and navel oranges.

Susan Norton, Program Manager for Sustainability Practices at the University of Pori, runs the garden and proposes that nature lovers see volunteer opportunities on their social media accounts.

She said that when she tried to schedule something, such as every Wednesday, she found that the plants didn’t always catch up with the third Wednesday, so it was a bit random.

Well, it wasn’t time to harvest the carrots yet. They need another week. Or something will die, and we need people now.

Garden Commons will also continue its Spring Ambassador program.

So you commit 30 minutes or an hour each week at the designated time, we train you in the garden area and you work in that area for 6 weeks, Norton said.

Volunteers may be assigned to maintain citrus orchards and compost areas, or to provide general assistance such as harvesting and packing, weeding, and irrigation work.

Students can learn the skill set in those six weeks and then move on to another discipline, she said.

Agricultural products will be donated to the House of Refuge, a Mesa-based non-profit organization that supports families experiencing homelessness, or to a local food bank. Prior to the pandemic, produce was sold at the campus farm stand.

Norton said he is considering making gardens and orchards GAP certified for good agricultural practices. This is a USDA program that guarantees food safety compliance. It will allow the garden to donate produce to the canteen.

Changemaker Central’s Volunteer Match lists several opportunities to support local community gardens, including the Japan Friendship Garden, Tofrey Castle Cactus Garden, Clark Park Community Garden, Escalante Community Garden, and Agritopia.

Join the class

Deborah Thirkill, Program Coordinator of Tree Garden Ground Services, teaches a one-credit gardening course offered in Spring Sessions A and B. This class is part of the course work offered to the Physical Education major at Mary Louflton Teachers College, but is open to anyone.

When I was asked to teach gardening, I wondered what it had to do with physical education. She said.

But it is a skill that you can learn and do outside and for its social activities while you are active for the rest of your life.

Students in the 7-week class sow seeds, harvest the results, and learn about desert horticulture.

We grow different plants at different times and I get them into the irrigation system, she said.

Southwest Home Gardening, an iCourse called ABS360, will be available this fall.

Plant some seeds

Students who want to plant vegetables, herbs and wildflowers in their space can get seeds from the seed library.

According to library specialist Christina Sullivan, who manages the seed library, the seed library in the Design and Arts Library allows future gardeners to get two packets of seeds at a time. And there is a library guide to help you plant.

She said she found that many people liked spinach and kale, and surprisingly, the chard.

I’m trying to grow a native pepper now.

For more information on how to grow your own vegetables, watch this video on backyard gardening by ASU Academic Senate Manager and Master Gardener Maria Coca.

According to Sullivan, staff want successful gardeners to harvest seeds and donate them to the seed library.

Join the club

Thirkill is an advisor to the Gardens @ ASU Student Club and tends to make his own plans on campus.

She said they like to invite speakers and offer autumn tours of the arboretum and food on campus.

They learn how to get the most out of their garden and use the space for all sorts of things, including painting and yoga.

Other organizations include the Barrett Sustainability Club, which manages rooftop organic gardens in Sage South on the Tempe campus, and Food for Change, which is working to create more edible gardens.

Harvesting, pruning, composting

Students can help with two major harvests: September-November campus dates and January-March oranges. ASU has the largest collection of dates in US public gardens. A few years ago, the university replaced 110 palm trees on the iconic Palm Walk on the Tempe campus with dates. On the Polytechnic Institute campus, the germ plasm of dates, the orchards used for scientific research, has more than 40 rare varieties.

On the Tempe campus, more than 200 Seville orange trees produce and harvest tonnages of fruit.

Student volunteers also need to spread organic compost around the trees on campus and pruning rose bushes in the music wing. No experience required.

Please tell me how to weed the roses as deadheads. It’s so much fun and so beautiful, Sakir said.

The herb garden near the bus stop in the Student Services Building also needs help.

There are rosemary and oregano, and if you cut the mint to make compost, the aroma is very relaxing.

Volunteer opportunities are posted through Changemaker Central.

Sit down and cool down

Do you want to get your hands dirty? The entire Tempe campus is designated as an arboretum, and there are dozens of places where you can sit next to nature without touching it. This video offers a good tour of the on-campus garden spots, including Secret Garden.

All images by Deanna Dent / ASU

