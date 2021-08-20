The new Motorola Edge loses the curved display and adds a refresh rate of 144Hz





Motorola Edge is priced at $ 700 in the United States.

Motorola

Motorola will announce the new Motorola Edge on Thursday, 2021 and will update its high-end mobile phones as part of a face-to-face event at Yankee Stadium in New York. Edge (not to be confused with the U2 guy, of course) costs $ 700 in the United States. This translates to approximately $ 515 or A $ 975. For that sum, Motorola includes a striking upgrade to the phone display and camera, while simplifying the line only to the edge, in contrast to last year’s Edge and Edge Plus.

To further seduce you, Motorola is running a deal where you can get an edge for $ 500. That’s $ 200 off. Motorola Edge will be available for pre-sale on August 23rd and will be available on September 2nd.

Motorola Edge’s most obvious 2021 update is a 144Hz high refresh rate display along with a 108-megapixel main camera, Motorola’s software for wirelessly connecting your phone to your TV for games, video calls, and more. Pair with some of the upgrades.

Unlike previous Edge phones, named after their curved displays, this year’s Edge is clearly a flat screen. Instead, the Edge name refers to the “state-of-the-art” technology contained in the phone. According to Motorola, removing the curved sides was a reaction to how people are now using their cell phones, as opposed to a year and a half ago.

Motorola Edge has a 144Hz high refresh rate display

The 6.8-inch display supports a refresh rate of 144Hz. This is faster than the 120Hz rate of OnePlus and Samsung phones and is close to the range of gaming phones such as the Asus ROG Phone 5. iPhone and its 60Hz refresh rate.

Games are not the only screens with high refresh rates. Common things like Android animations and feed scrolling also look great. Keep in mind that the difference between 144Hz and 120Hz is not that big. The idea is to stay before the upgrade, especially if you plan to keep Edge for two, three years, or more.

Better photos with low light AI selfie

As for the camera, there is a 108-megapixel main camera that Motorola calls “ultra-pixels” by combining nine pixels using pixel binning. You can switch between the default 12-megapixel capture settings and high-resolution mode if desired.

There is also a super wide-angle camera that doubles as a macro camera for taking close-ups of food and details and personal shots. The rear camera concludes with a 2-megapixel depth camera that works with the main camera to take portrait mode photos.

There is a 32 megapixel selfie camera on the front. This could be the highest resolution front camera ever on a Motorola phone. One of the coolest features is a new auto-configuration called Lowlight AI SELPHY. When shooting in the dark, Edge uses artificial intelligence to identify and improve areas of the photo, brighten things, reduce image noise, and enhance colors. And the nice thing is that you don’t have to turn it on. It will automatically trigger when the lighting you are using falls below a certain lux level.

Also, low light AI selfie mode is different from night vision mode, which uses an image stack instead of AI. This new feature works in real time. In other words, you can see it in the viewfinder live preview of the camera.

Motorola edge ready

Motorola also continues to develop Ready For software. This is the latest way to extend the capabilities of your mobile phone to other screens such as TVs and computers. Earlier this year, the software allowed the phone to act as a webcam for your computer, and at today’s event Motorola will be yours for games, video chat, desktop productivity and other features. He emphasized ReadyFor as it helps connect the phone to the TV.Especially for games, the software supports the use of Bluetooth controllers

For video calls, you can use a high-quality camera in Edge and watch the call on the big screen of your TV or computer monitor. All mobile apps are displayed in a resized floating window for a very nice desktop-type experience.

There is already a Ready For spin-off called Ready For PC, which allows you to access phone apps and PC files and apps on the same screen. This effort is nothing new to Motorola, which manufactured telephone laptop docks for the Atrix phones of that era until 2011.

Other specifications for the 2021 Motorola Edge include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G system on the chip and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Edge is powered by an older 5,000 mAh high-capacity battery and supports 30 watts fast charging and less than 6 5G and 5G millimeter-wave networks. However, wireless charging was not reflected on the phone as all these specs were flying in the air for Edge.

