OnlyFans states that it bans sexually explicit content





OnlyFans, a social media platform that allows users to sell subscription access to content, announced Thursday that it will ban sexually explicit images from October.

The company said in a statement that it would block users from posting explicit photos and videos at the request of banking partners and payment providers. OnlyFans said it will be possible to post images containing nudes that comply with the guidelines.

The company said content guidelines need to evolve to ensure long-term sustainability of the platform.

A spokeswoman for the company did not answer questions about who requested it and what prompted the shift.

Axios reported that this change happened because OnlyFans struggled to secure funding from investors who were hesitant to relate to the company’s sexually explicit sources.

After the ban came into effect, it wasn’t clear how UK-based OnlyFans would determine which images and videos featuring nudity were sexually explicit. The company has already blocked posts, including sexual assault, violence and bestiality, keeping minors out of the platform.

During the pandemic, OnlyFans became a source of income for 2 million creators, including sex workers. The company said it helped democratize sex work by allowing creators to run their business effectively and own the content they post on the site. The company said creators have earned more than $ 4.5 billion in total since OnlyFans started nearly five years ago.

The platform has more than 130 million users and pays creators a monthly fee to display feeds of images that are too racy on Instagram and TikTok. This access also allows subscribers to send direct messages, give hints to creators, and get photos and videos on demand according to their sexual preferences.

Celebrities have joined the platform over the past year and are helping to bring it mainstream. Cardi B, Tyga, Chris Brown and Bella Thorne all have profiles. Social media influencers, including many from TikTok and YouTube, are also participating. YouTube star Tana Mongeau joined OnlyFans last year. Instagram influencer Caroline Calloway said she has earned six numbers by sharing literary-inspired porn on her page.

Many sex workers, strippers and porn stars rely on OnlyFans as their primary source of income. When the ban spread on Thursday morning, many of them desperately exchanged messages in group chats trying to decide what was banned and what wasn’t. OnlyFans creator Meredith Jacqueline, 36, said the ban would be devastating to her and others.

She said people would not be able to achieve their goals. People will lose the roof above their heads.

OnlyFans creator Kenneth Pavón of New York, 22, joined the platform last year after the coronavirus pandemic and used the proceeds from the site to repay student loans. He said OnlyFans is the way I pay for rent. I will feed myself from now on.

Someone said they weren’t selling burgers anymore like Burger King, Mr Pavón added. This is known as OnlyFans.

Adult Performance Artists Guild, a union representing OnlyFans and webcam creators and dancers, was on Thursday on Thursday with compulsion and fear of potential loss of income that many could face due to future changes in Onlyfans. Said that it could cause.

The guild wants to state that we are working to get an answer. When that happens, we want the performers to know that we are here to provide support and service.

Creators sought to reach out to the platform to clarify what is banned and what is not. Who decides if a photo is sexually explicit or a female body? Jacqueline said.

The company did not provide any further information.

OnlyFans continues to work on the highest level of security and content moderation among social platforms, the company said in a statement Thursday. Before uploading content to OnlyFans, all authors are verified and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators.

Many creators quickly draw attention to how the tech industry believes sex workers are being abused for profit and user growth, and when the platform is big enough to become mainstream, sex The worker was dried up.

As a sex worker at OF, Im is very angry and said the creator of OnlyFans, known online as Jasmine Rice (23), has set up a content subscription platform called Fanhouse. I did. OnlyFans made all the profits behind sex workers and is now destroying them, she added.

OnlyFans is the latest platform for cracking down on sexually explicit content. Nakedness is prohibited on Facebook and Instagram. In 2018, Tumblr usage plummeted after the platform’s popular pornography was banned on the site. Twitter is the only social platform that allows users to post photos and videos, including naked, including pornography.

Last week, OnlyFans released another workplace safety app called OFTV that allows creators to upload non-nude content such as vlogs and cooking videos.

