Twitter rolls out a series of improvements to its direct message system – TechCrunch





Have you ever tried to share an interesting tweet with a few friends via TwitterDM just by accidentally starting a group chat? You are not alone. Today, Twitter announced that it will roll out some improvements in the quality of life of its direct messaging system over the next few weeks, including the ability to DM tweets to multiple people at once in individual conversations. Researcher Jane Manchun Wong noticed last month that Twitter is working on this feature.

Eliminate (troublesome) accidental group chats when DMing tweets to multiple people. You can now share the same tweet individually with up to 20 different DM combos.

Deployed on iOS and the web, and soon on Android. (2/5) pic.twitter.com/oHYseF3EJE

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 19, 2021

The potential drawback of this update is that it can lead to more spam. You can’t send a message to more than 20 people at a time, but there are still many. Also, users who receive these messages may not be aware that they are part of group spam because the individual DMs look like private 1: 1 messages.

According to Twitter, Android users will have to wait a bit longer than iOS or Web Tweeter to access this feature. In the past, iOS DM updates took years to reach Android, so it’s unclear how long it will take. However, as a comfort award, on both Android and iOS, you can scroll up the DM conversation and press the down arrow button to quickly scroll back to the latest message.

The other two DM improvements on Twitter have so far only been rolled out on iOS. Instead of time stamping individual messages with dates and times, the messages are grouped by day. Individual DMs still have timestamps, but according to Twitter, this change reduces “timestamp clutter”.

Finally, in DM, iOS users can access the Add Reaction menu by both double-tapping and long-pressing the message. You can also press and hold a friend’s message to delete the message, report the message, or copy the text only in your account.

Twitter also announced today that it is testing the ability to post users’ Revue newsletters on their profiles (Twitter acquired the newsletter platform earlier this year). But last week, we announced a more prominent UI update that experts believe made access to the platform difficult. Within two days of the update, Twitter changed the contrast of the buttons and identified an issue with its own font Chirp on Windows.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/19/twitter-rolls-out-a-series-of-improvements-to-its-direct-message-system/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos