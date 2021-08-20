GTAV giveaways that crash the Epic Store have brought over 7 million new users to the online marketplace





In May 2020, Epic Games offered Grand Theft Auto V for free at the Epic Games Store. This transaction was very popular and closed the store for over 8 hours. And Epicv. Thanks to the documentation discovered as part of Apple’s trial, we can see how popular this deal was. According to the internal Epic slides, more than 7 million new users have joined the Epics online marketplace.

The slide below also shows the number of new users that other giveaways have brought to the Epic Games Store. Other games like Subnautica and Civilization 6 have facilitated a significant number of registrations (a little less than 1 million and 2.5 million, respectively), but none are close to the 7 million who participated in GTAV.

Even if GTA V brings a new wave of users, the Epic Games Store still has a long way to go to catch up with its main rival, Steam. Epic revealed on Wednesday that the Epic Games Store has 58 million monthly active users, but just under half of Valve’s last reported monthly active players of 120 million use Steam. I am.

As the protocol pointed out, Epic reported 56 million monthly active users in December 2020. This means that the platform has skyrocketed to only 2 million users since then. This is a slower growth rate than the store has seen in the past. The number of monthly active users surged from 32 million in December 2019 to 56 million in December 2020, with an average monthly active user increase of 2 million.

Despite the slow growth, Epic still seems to be very enthusiastic about the platform. In addition to news of 58 million monthly active users of the platform, Epic has announced a closed beta version of its self-published publication on the Epic Games Store. When vanity press becomes available to everyone, it could open a lock for more developers to host their games at the Epic Store, potentially attracting new users.

Also Epicv. Other documents in Apple’s trial describe an Epic initiative called Project Moonshot that aims to bring total revenue to the Epic Games Store to $ 1 billion by investing in major launches, free games, and key sales. .. Epic could continue to push big to attract gamers to the platform, like GTAV giveaways and the exclusive rights to Borderlands 3s’ first Epic Games Store PC (which Epic paid $ 146 million to secure). there is.

