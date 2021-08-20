Nintendo Switch Monster Train: One of last year’s best games gets better





Monster Train is a game about an army of demons who locomotives through seven hell wheels. This was one of the best new releases of last year, but it’s finally here on Switch.

Deck-building Rogue Light originally debuted on PC last May and finally appeared on the Xbox. I’ve been crazy about the original release for weeks and found that I wasn’t playing as much as I expected. Every time I sat on my desktop and went to another run, something got in the way. And when I returned, Id forgot all the great cards he added to his deck and the pitfalls of every deck builder.

But this new version of the monster train helps me avoid that particular challenge as I’m not far from the handheld run. Switch’s repetitive story is that the overlooked indie darling brought a splash to the latest Nintendo, but in numerous indie games heading to Switch, Monster Train feels tailored to the hybrid nature of Nintendo’s platform. I am.

Between battles, you can choose different boons and upgrades for your army.Image: Shiny Shoe / Good Shepherd Entertainment

Many monster trains are familiar to rogue light players, especially fans of deck-building rogue lights such as Slay the Spire. Collect different cards for each run and build the best deck possible with a random reward given. Missions become increasingly difficult and many executions fail. You know the drill

However, the Monster Train is built on a familiar foundation with some novel twists. Instead of a lonely hero, the Monster Train has 6 clans. Each clan has two champion units, a growl unit, spells, artifacts, and unique mechanics. At the beginning of every run, select the clans you want to control and the clans that need additional support.

This clan system radically changes the way each run is planned. If you’re using the default pairing for the damage-focused Hellhorn and Defense-oriented Awakening Clan games, I can see several different options before me. While looking for cards to enhance the limited Hellhorn units, I was able to focus on finding an army of powerful awakening units to protect them. Alternatively, you can move the focus away from the spell and invest in a single powerful awakening unit that can empower and protect Hellhorn’s army.

The various clans will later become much stranger and more complex. Clans like Umbra devour their units to empower infantry champions or members of the beef cake. The new Wurmik clan (added to the DLC included in the Switch version) has its own currency that reinforces familiar cards. There are 6 clans. That is, you can try 15 different pairings. And it doesn’t count multiple champions per clan. Finding the perfect powerful combo for your playstyle is in a hurry in itself, such as ignoring the instruction manual and combining the two LEGO sets to make them better than the company intended.

First image of a three-story train using the Umbra Clan: Shiny Shoe / Good Shepherd Entertainment

However, the clan system is just one of the more unique features of the monster train. The 4th level combat arena itself feels like a creature I control with different cards. Enemies board my train from the ground floor, and if they survive, move up after each turn. My Paia is on the 4th floor. If the angel reaches the 4th floor and destroys my Paia, the run is game over.

You can use friendly units as obstacles, deploy spells to slow down, stun, or kill attackers to defeat them before the angel rises. In most cases, my monster behaves autonomously when placed on the floor, and unless otherwise instructed, the monster simply attacks what is in front of it. However, clever players can use special cards to move units up and down the monster train, open the arena, and basically create Spock Stack 3D chess boards from Star Trek.

Like the best rogue lights, the learning curve of the monster train fills its progression loop in the right place. Each time you finish a run, you’re increasing your monster’s weapons for your next move. But when connected to a single machine like a PC, it’s easy to get away from that grind. If you spend a little time each day to leave your family or take a lunch break at work, it can take weeks to upgrade your clan.

But with Switch, you can keep improving your account everywhere. Certainly useful when traveling. But it was also a boon when sitting in a row in the FINAL FANTASY 14 dungeon, running on an oval machine, or waiting for a friend to log on to Destiny 2. Turn it off and restart from where you left off long before you forget the deck I built.

Monster Train was a great game associated with the platform and it was hard to play as much as you wanted. But on Switch, Im never leaves another trip to hell.

Monster Train is now available on Nintendo Switch

