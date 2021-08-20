Facebook tests “Facebook reel” in the US as the fight against TikTok intensifies – TechCrunch





Lille Appears on Facebook in the US The company announced this morning that it will begin testing Facebook Lille, a new feature that allows Facebook users to create and share short video content directly within news feeds or Facebook groups. Additions began earlier this year in India, Mexico and Canada, which focused on providing short-format videos to Facebook users, such as sharing existing Instagram reels to Facebook, as reported. This is an extension of the test.

In addition, Facebook today announced that it will also test a new feature that gives Instagram creators in the United States the option to display Instagram reels as recommended content on Facebook. When the creator opts in, the video will appear in the “Reels” section of the user’s news feed, along with other reels created on Facebook.

With the release of new features, there are many places where users can create reels from Facebook.

Initially while looking at the reels or at the top of the news feed[リール]Appears when you scroll through the news feed by tapping[リール]From the section[作成]You can tap the button. From here, users can access standard creation toolsets, such as video captures, music selections, camera roll imports, timed texts, and more, just like you can access on Instagram.

For audio, you can choose a song from Facebook’s music library, record your own original audio, or use someone else’s audio if the reel is set to “public.” Choose from a variety of effects and editing tools, including timers for hands-free recording of open reels, tools that speed up or slow down parts of your video or original audio, or numerous augmented reality effects created by You can also. Facebook or third party developers.

Facebook said that for the foreseeable future, “most” of Instagram Reels’ features will also be available on Facebook Reels. However, other features such as Remix (using TikTok’s side-by-side video called Duets) will be added over time as the test expands to more people. The reel user interface also evolves over time in response to user feedback and may look slightly different from Instagram reels.

Once the reel is created, you can choose who you want to share the reel with, such as a specific audience such as “friends”, “friends other than …”, or the general public. The latter is the default setting.

This feature will be available within Facebook groups, allowing you to create reels and share them with like-minded community members.

Users can also tap “My Reel” to view past works. You can also browse reels created by others in the news feed, and in selected groups and pages, just like any other type of post. Here you can comment and share what you like. According to Facebook, reels will also appear in search results.

Like much of what you see on Facebook, Lille is recommended to users based on what people are interested in, what they are engaged in, and what is widely popular. This applies to both shared Instagram reels and Facebook reels.

The company explained that the decision to duplicate reel products within Facebook was the result of growing consumer interest in video, especially short-format video. In fact, today, video accounts for almost half of the time spent on Facebook. In Facebook’s latest earnings announcement, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Lille is “already the biggest contributor to the growth of engagement on Instagram,” given the popularity of short-form video.

“We’re focused on making it easy for anyone to create videos, starting with Facebook and Instagram and making them available on all different services,” he said. Told to.

However, Facebook also understands that people on Instagram and Facebook have different communities and audiences, so offering cross-posting options may not be enough.

However, if you are an existing reel creator who wants to reach a large audience on Facebook, the new option allows you to opt in to share your reels with Facebook. This is useful for creating more general reel content.

These shared reels also show the creator’s Instagram username, which helps to increase followers. You can also remix the creator’s reels with the creator’s permission. You can also reuse the original audio on someone else’s reel, just like TikTok.

According to Facebook, the feature will also be introduced as a “test.”

Instagram has already begun monetizing reels through ads, but Facebook says Facebook reels currently do not contain ads. However, “we plan to roll out ads in the future,” a Facebook spokeswoman added.

Facebook’s answer to the growing threat of TikTok, Reels, was first released to viewers around the world a year ago. This launch alone wasn’t enough to make Instagram the number one most downloaded mobile app in the world. In 2020, a few years after Facebook-owned apps dominated the top charts, the win went to TikTok. Also, according to several third-party reports, TikTok is still at the top of the App Store charts in terms of both app install and personal consumption.

For Facebook, TikTok represents an existential threat to its business. If users’ time and attention are spent elsewhere, Facebook advertisers may follow and affect Facebook’s bottom line. That’s why Facebook uses two instead of competing with TikTok in one app. We also take advantage of the app’s interoperability to make it easy for the best content to flow to both locations.

The company is also investing directly in the creator community in the hope of moving the scale back in that direction.

In July, the company announced plans to invest more than $ 1 billion in creators on both Facebook and Instagram by 2022. The fund is not only the creators of Lille-enable stream ads, or enable IGTV ads, etc. We will also reward top creators who invited fans and sent hints in the form of virtual currency “stars”. But Instagram Reels, and now Facebook Reels, loops into that initiative.

Facebook today announced that it will announce additional bonus programs and seed funding to pay reel bonuses on Facebook in the coming months. These are funded from that $ 1 billion commitment. The company refused to share details in this regard, but the news alone shows that Facebook Lille is more than just a “test” in the eyes of Facebook.

The new features of Facebook Reels will be available in the United States today, August 19th. It will be initially available to “a small percentage” of US users of iOS and Android.

This feature will continue to work in India, Mexico and Canada.

