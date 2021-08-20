Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Review | PCMag





Samsung has made significant changes to its smartwatch lineup this year, switching from Tizen to Wear OS, rebranding its Active line, and following Apple’s initiative by releasing two models to accommodate different budgets. rice field. The $ 249.99 Galaxy Watch 4 and the $ 349.99 Watch 4 Classic are the best Samsung watches ever, so their efforts have paid off. The Galaxy Watch 4 reviewed here is the company’s answer to the Apple Watch SE. But unlike the SE, which looks similar to the Series 6 but lacks some important features, the Watch 4 does everything a classic model can do, but it’s made of aluminum instead of stainless steel. It has a digital bezel instead of a physical one. Watch3 includes a faster processor for smooth scrolling, a higher resolution display for crisp visuals, extended memory for music and app storage, a sensor that can measure body fat, and the ability to track snoring. Provides a remarkable upgrade from. With its attractive design, rich features, and reasonably priced Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, it’s the new editor’s choice for Android-compatible smartwatches.

GalaxyWatch4 and GalaxyWatch4 Classic

Samsung’s 2021 smartwatch lineup includes two models, the $ 350 Galaxy Watch4 Classic and the $ 250 Watch4. Just as the Apple Watch works only on iOS devices, the Galaxy Watch 4 series is for Android only. Samsung’s latest smartwatch only works with smartphones running Android 6.0 or later with 1.5GB of RAM. This is different from last year’s Watch3, which also worked on the iPhone.

The Watch4, like its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active2, has a simple, minimalist design. Case sizes are 40mm or 44mm, $ 249.99 or $ 279.99 for Bluetooth / Wi-Fi models, and an additional $ 50 if you need an LTE connection. Both sizes are available in black or silver. The smaller model is also available in pink gold and the larger model is also available in dark green. For reference, Classic models are available in black or silver 42mm or 46mm sizes, starting at $ 349.99 for Bluetooth / Wi-Fi models and $ 399.99 for LTE-connected models.

For this review, Samsung sent us a black 40mm Bluetooth-only Watch 4 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra to pair with the wearable for testing.

Aside from the price, it’s only the design that distinguishes the Watch 4 from the Watch 4 Classic. The Classic has a stainless steel case and a physical rotating bezel, while the standard model has an aluminum case and a digital bezel.

The rotating bezel makes the classic model a little thicker and gives it a more rugged look. To navigate, simply turn the bezel and scroll. On Watch4, you can move your finger along the side of the screen to activate the digital bezel. Otherwise it works the same. The physical bezel is fun to use, but I don’t think it’s worth the $ 100 extra.

On the Watch4, you can move your finger along the sides of the screen and scroll with the digital bezel. (Photo: Angela Moscaritoro)

Both models come with a corresponding Fluoroelastomer (FKM) rubber band. The Classic Ridge Sport band has ridge detail, and the Watch 4 Sport band is plain. Samsung sells a variety of accessory straps for the Watch 4 series. This includes an upscale $ 49.99 hybrid leather band and a $ 39.99 extreme sports model with sweaty training air holes.

Apart from these design differences, the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic have the same battery, connectivity, internal memory, operating system, processor, sensors, and user interface.

Smooth and speedy, but requires daily charging

Both Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic have two physical buttons on the right. Power / home button at the top and back button at the bottom. These buttons are also used when doing body composition scans (more on this later in this review).

According to Samsung, the 40mm Watch 4 measures 1.59 x 1.55 x 0.38 inches (HWD) and weighs 0.91 ounces (without straps), while the 44mm model measures 1.75 x 1.70 x 0.38 inches and weighs 1.07 ounces. But there are pitfalls. Samsung’s depth measurements exclude a health sensor that sticks out slightly from the back, so the watch is actually a bit thicker than it’s listed. Still, the Watch 4 is significantly thinner than the Classic model. It’s also a bit slimmer than the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, both with a depth of 0.42 inches. The Watch 4 feels light on your wrist and has a thin case so you can comfortably wear it on your bed.

The 40mm Watch 4 has a 1.2-inch, 396 x 396-pixel Super AMOLED display, and the 44mm model has a 1.4-inch, 450 x 450 screen. Regardless of size, the display is bright and beautiful, providing resolution bumps from the Watch 3’s already vibrant and easy-to-read 360 x 360 screen.

Scrolling is smooth and responsive thanks to the Exynos W920 processor. According to Samsung, the 5nm chip offers 20% faster CPU performance and 10x better graphics performance than the Watch3’s Exynos 9110. In terms of memory, 1.5GB of RAM (50% boost from last year’s model) and 16GB of internal storage (from up 8GB).

In terms of durability, the watch has 5 ATM and IP68 ratings. That means it’s waterproof to a depth of 164 feet for 10 minutes and can withstand dust, dirt and sand. It also complies with MIL-STD-810G military standards, so it can withstand drops, extreme temperatures, shocks, vibrations, low pressures, or high altitudes.

Like the Apple Watch, battery life is a major limitation here. According to Samsung, the 40mm model’s 247mAh battery and 44mm’s 361mAh cell, like the Watch3, provide up to about 40 hours of juice on a single charge. In my tests, the Watch 4 lasted almost 24 hours with the always-on display enabled. In other words, you should expect to charge your watch daily. The Apple Watch Series 6 also lasted about 25.5 hours in tests with the always-on display enabled.

If you’re looking for a wearable that lasts longer, the Fitbit Versa 3 promises more than 6 days of battery life on a single charge. In testing, battery life was 79%, even after 24 hours of frequent use with the always-on display enabled. Therefore, it does not need to be charged daily.

Better app selection

The classic model review describes the setup process and how to interact with the user interface. The same is true for the Watch 4, so I won’t repeat that information here.

As detailed in the Watch4 Classic review, the new Wear OS platform offers Samsung’s latest wearables a much better app choice than previous Tizen-based wearables. It comes pre-installed with Google Maps and the Google Play Store, and also comes with Samsung standbys such as Samsung Pay for mobile payments and SmartThings for smart home controls. The Google Maps app is a particularly welcome addition to the Watch 4 series, bringing turn-by-turn driving, walking, and cycling directions to your wrist.

One notable omission is the Google Assistant. I use Google’s digital helpers to control some smart home devices such as Wyze Bulb Color and Nest Thermostat, so it’s very useful to install in the Watch 4 series. But at the moment, Bixby is the only option. It’s not yet known if that will change in the future, but Samsung refused to comment on the issue.

The new Wear OS platform also doesn’t seem to be integrated with Fitbit yet. Google has promised to bring the “best Fitbit” it currently owns to the platform. This includes tracking your health and celebrating your wrist goals, but at the time of this writing, these features don’t seem to be available. However, you can track your daily activities and goals through Samsung Health.

When it comes to supporting third-party apps, Wear OS still lags behind Apple’s watchOS, but offers a wider range of choices than those available in Tizen. Watch4’s Google Play store includes well-known apps such as AccuWeather, IFTTT, iHeartRadio, Lifesum, Nike Run Club, Komoot, Pandora, Shazam, and Telegram. Samsung and Google are also promising new improvements to Spotify, Calm, Strava, adidas Running, Swim.com and Flo Period Tracker in the near future. They say YouTube Music and Bitmoji will also be on the platform.

Unfortunately, Galaxy Watch 3 and other Tizen-based Galaxy smartwatches are not eligible for upgrade to Wear OS. Instead, Samsung has promised to continue offering software updates for Tizen-based smartwatches for three years from its launch date. So if you need Wear OS on your Galaxy Watch, you’ll need one of the newer models.

Other health features

In terms of health, the Watch 4 series is equipped with a new three-in-one BioActive sensor. The sensor not only reads your heart rate to get an ECG, but also uses a process called bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to assess your body composition. BIA, commonly used on smart scales, involves passing a low level of electrical current through the body to measure fat and other metrics. You can’t feel this, but if you’re using a watch, or if you’re pregnant, use your watch because small currents can affect pacemakers and other internal medical devices. Do not measure the composition.

After a 15-second scan, the clock shows skeletal muscle mass, fat mass, body fat percentage, body mass index (BMI, a measure of body size based on body weight and height), body water content, and basal metabolic rate (BMI). ) Is displayed. BMR, or the minimum amount of energy required in an inactive state). It also indicates whether the results for each metric are in the low, normal, or high range.

On the other hand, when you put it on your bed, the Watch 4 automatically tracks your sleep time, stage (awakening, light, deep, rem) and calories burned. The Samsung Health app can optionally enable overnight blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) readings. When paired with a compatible smartphone, the watch can also capture a fairly rare sleep indicator called snoring.

A review of the classic model details the experience of new body composition and snoring tracking.

For fitness tracking, the Watch 4 series supports 95 different types of training (from walking and running to archery and flying discs). You can automatically detect certain types of workouts, such as walking, running, elliptical use, rowing, swimming, and dynamic workouts. In testing, the Watch 4 series provided accurate fitness indicators compared to the Apple Watch Series 6, and its automatic training tracking feature worked perfectly during my walk with my dog ​​Bradley.

Best Android compatible smartwatch

The Galaxy Watch4 and its more expensive sibling, the Watch4 Classic, are the best Android-compatible smartwatches on the market. The Watch 4 offers more apps than previous Samsung watches, starting at $ 249.99, thanks to the switch to Wear OS. It can track snoring in addition to your blood oxygen saturation. It also has a body composition scanner that helps you monitor your body fat percentage. From a design standpoint, it features a sleek, slim aluminum case with a functional digital bezel. This is the only difference from the $ 349.99 classic model.

Ultimately, the Watch 4 Classic’s stainless steel build and rotating physical bezel feel like it’s not worth the extra $ 100. The Galaxy Watch 4 is $ 249.99 and offers an editor’s choice award for a premium smartwatch experience at a midrange price.

