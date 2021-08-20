Intel’s Alder Lake chip can speed up your PC by 30% while saving battery power





Intel’s Alder Lake processor combines high-performance and high-efficiency computing cores for speed and battery life.

Intel

Intel’s new Alder Lake processor can improve personal computer performance by up to 30% while extending battery life. This is a breakthrough product in a hybrid design that combines the fastest modules with other modules for efficient operation. This is the approach that has been used on smartphones for many years.

At the Architecture Day event on Thursday, Intel said the Alder Lake chip will be available in three broad classes to power mainstream laptops, ultra-lightweight laptops, and more powerful desktop PCs. The three classes are modeled on smartphone chips that combine high-performance computing cores for demanding jobs with smaller, more efficient cores that consume less energy.

The number of cores for performance and efficiency varies from breed to breed, but the fastest models have eight each. The Intel diagram shows a mobile Alder Lake chip that combines 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, and an ultra mobile chip that combines 2 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores. The Alder Lake family of chips will be available on PC this fall.

Improving power and efficiency over today’s 11th generation core model, codenamed Tiger Lake, is an important selling point now that we’re expecting a laptop that can be unplugged and run all day long. Intel is already competing with Apple and its M1 Mac processors for improved power and battery life.

“want [to] “Alder Lake’s hybrid approach will help Intel’s course for the next decade,” Raja Koduri, who runs Intel’s Accelerated Computing Systems & Graphics group, said in a preliminary briefing.

Alder Lake’s hybrid architecture is a variation of the Big.Little design that chip designer Arm developed 10 years ago and now dominates smartphones. Apple has taken the same approach with the M1 chip, which began powering Macs in 2020, and could be upgraded to a more powerful Mac than expected this year.

Alder Lake marks an important moment in the integration and simplification of Intel’s chip product line. Intel has been struggling with a jumble of old and new designs because it suffered from delays in the manufacturing process. The company’s AMD chip design gained market share, Apple ejected Intel chips from Mac and Asian giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), and Samsung made Intel leap in chip manufacturing, causing problems. As we worked, we lag behind our competitors.

All Intel PC chips are now built in a manufacturing process called Intel 7. The same is true for Sapphire Rapids, a brother of Alder Lake, a server chip that will appear in the first half of 2022. Reducing complexity reduces Intel’s costs.

The chip was designed before Patrick Gelsinger returned to Intel as CEO earlier this year. But they are an important part of his attempt to regain Intel’s lost chip manufacturing leadership. He also oversees the launch of Intel, a foundry business that builds chips for other companies, including rival Qualcomm, and hires rival TSMC to build some of its own chips.

“Intel is back in the old days,” said Kevin Krewell, an analyst at Tirias Research, who has rebuilt its past technical and operational insights.

How fast and more efficient will Alder Lake be?

Intel was careful about the details, but released some measurements of Alder Lake.

In average speed testing, Alder Lake’s performance core, codenamed GoldenCove, is 19% better than today’s Tiger Lake chip while running at the same clock speed, said Adi Yoaz, director of Intel Core architecture. It shows that. “This is the biggest architectural change in more than a decade,” he said.

Intel Alder Lake processors may come with all eight high-efficiency cores shown in blue for low-priority tasks and battery-saving operations. The number of high-performance cores shown in purple ranges from eight rugged desktop processors to two ultra-mobile devices.

Intel

The new manufacturing process will require an additional 10% to 15% due to hardware improvements that improve attributes such as clock speed. Together, it can mean a boost of 30% or more of top speed, which is a big step up, usually less than 10%, from past annual improvements.

To maintain battery life while performing a series of low-priority tasks, Gracemont’s efficient core design improves Intel’s design over the previous Skylake design, which was widely used six years ago. increase. Stephen Robinson, Intel Chip Architect, says that while processing four tasks at the same time, the efficiency core requires one-fifth the power of the Skylake core.

Alder Lake uses a technology called Thread Director to decide whether to assign compute jobs to performance or efficiency cores or shuffle when new tasks arrive. Rajshree Chabukswar, an engineer on the Alder Lake team, said ThreadDirector needs support built into Microsoft’s upcoming Windows 11 but now Windows 10 will be able to take advantage of some of its multi-core capabilities.

Intel buys chips from rival TSMC

On Architectural Day, Intel revealed that TSMC, the foundry that builds Apple iPhone and Mac chips, will build Alchemist, the first member of Intel’s new Arc family of standalone graphics chips. The tip is scheduled for early next year.

TSMC will also build an Intel-designed graphics chip core on Ponte Vecchio, a large processor package with high-speed links between many different chip elements. The Ponte Vecchio will be the main brain of the Department of Energy’s $ 500 million Aurora supercomputer at Argonne National Laboratory. (The machine is delayed due to slow processor development.)

Real World Technologies analyst David Kanter said he hopes Ponte Vecchio’s suite of packaging technologies (Intel’s manufacturing benefits) will penetrate mainstream products.

“Ponte Vecchio is a Lamborghini in the chip world. Will this be a Lexus and a Toyota?” He asked. “The answer is yes.”

Other Alder Lake chip specifications

There are various types of Alder Lake processors that consume just 9 watts on ultra-mobile devices and 125 watts on rugged desktops used for the most demanding tasks such as games and video editing.

The new chip is faster, thanks to various improvements in how it fetches the instructions to execute, caches the data instructions in fast memory, predicts the instructions that are expected to execute, and recovers from those prediction errors. It has become.

It also uses a technology called Advanced Matrix Extensions to get new instructions for performing artificial intelligence tasks. AI is a very important new type of computer work, and many chip designers, including Apple, Google, Qualcomm, Samsung, Arm, and many startups, have dedicated AI-accelerated electronics built into their chips. ..

Alder Lake also includes a new faster memory standard, DDR5 (double data rate 5) memory, and a controller that handles LPDDR5 (low power double data rate 5) for mobile devices. Faster memory helps keep the processor feeding data, so you don’t have to spend a lot of time idling.

To connect to other devices such as network controllers and graphics cards, the Alder Lake chip debuts support for the new 5th generation PCI Express. This can double the data transfer rate compared to PCIe4.

