Old Steve Jobs email finally confirms that Apple was working on the iPhone nano

Last year, a retreat of the iPhone 12 mini floppy for lovers of small flagship phones designed for one-handed use. But as anyone who has been following Apple for years knows, former CEO Steve Jobs was a proponent of small phones. Now, thanks to an email written by Jobs in 2010, it turns out that Apple was once working on the “iPhone nano.”

This year, Epic Games and Apple were involved in a legal battle over the future of the iPhone app ecosystem. During these legal proceedings, several emails sent within Apple over the years were published. So far, most of these email reports have focused on various statements by Apple executives condemning sideloading, but we all already know the feelings of Apple leaders on the subject. Was there.

But now, in the email first discovered and analyzed by The Verge this week, we learned something about the company’s one-off product plan. Jobs created and sent an email in 2010 outlining the agenda of Apple’s 2011 product planning executive meeting. The relevant excerpts are shown below. Finally, explicitly reference the iPhone nano.

3. iPhone-Joz & Bob-2011 Strategy: -Beyond competitors until mid-2012 with “Plus” iPhone 4 with better antennas, processors, cameras and software-Introducing LTE version in mid-2012- Create a low-cost iPhone model based on iPod touch to replace 3GS

-Business and competitive updates-Show ads for Droid and RIM-Verizon iPhone-Schedule, Marketing, …- iPhone5 Hardware-H4 Performance-New Antenna Design etc.-New Camera-Schedule-iPhone nano Plan-Cost Goals- Show model (and / or rendering)-Johnny

Apple used the “nano” Monica for its ultra-small version of the iPod, so these last bullets suggest that the company was planning an iPhone that was even smaller than its flagship product of the year, the 3.5-inch iPhone 4. Seems to be doing. The “iPod touch-based low-priced iPhone model that replaces the 3GS” mentioned above in the email is the same device as the iPhone nano. The email also seems to suggest that Apple’s design leader, Jony Ive, will be displaying new models or renderings. The device in the meeting.

At the time, there were rumors in the press about the potential of the iPhone nano, and this email seems to confirm those rumors a few years later. Unfortunately, email does not contain insights into device design or functionality.

However, the name “nano” makes it clear that the phone was expected to be some dimension smaller than the iPhone 4. The iPhone 4 is already negligible by today’s standards, and Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro flagship is now 6.06 or 6.68 inches. .. Even the 2020 iPhone 12 minithe iPhone nano has a 5.42-inch screen. This shows how much the smartphone situation has changed over the last decade.

Today, there are credible reports that Apple plans to discontinue the unsold iPhone 12 mini, but the low-end iPhone SE (based on the iPhone 8 design) may remain. The market said: With one hand the flagship smartphone is dead. I only care if the iPhone nano was canceled because Jobs saw where the wind was blowing.

