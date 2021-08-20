Intel provides details on the Arc GPU created by TSMC





Expansion / Intel has disclosed some details about the Xe-HPG architecture that will underpin future ArcGPUs.

Earlier this week, Intel announced Arc. This is a brand of new gaming GPUs that will face Nvidia’s GeForce cards and AMD’s Radeon cards, launched in early 2022. Today, Intel provided some additional details about Arc, the underlying Xe-HPG architecture. , Its graphics driver, and “XeSS” upscaling technology that works with both Intel GPUs and Nvidia and AMD GPUs.

Xe-HPG’s HPG stands for “High Performance Games” and is based on the Xe-LP (“low power”) graphics technology included in Intel’s 11th generation Tiger Lake laptop processor and the low-end DG1 dedicated GPU. .. .. At a high level, the Xe-HPG supports all the features of DirectX 12 Ultimate, as well as Nvidia’s RTX 2000 and 3000 series GPUs and AMD’s RDNA2-based Radeon RX 6000 series cards. This includes, among other things, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, variable rate shading, and support for mesh shaders.

Intel has replaced “EU” as a base GPU hardware measurement with “Xe-core”. It is a combination of 16 vector engines, 16 matrix engines, some caches, and some other elements.

Four Xe cores are combined with raytracing and fixed-function hardware to form a rendered slice …

… and render slices are combined with more cache and memory interfaces to create the GPU.

The Alchemist chip scales up to a total of eight rendering slices, but Intel wasn’t specific about the configurations it plans to bring to market.

Since at least 2006, Intel has been talking about GPU hardware from an “execution unit” or EU perspective. The company has abolished the term Xe-HPG and replaced it with the concept of “Xe-core”. Each Xe core consists of 16 vector engines and 16 matrix (or XMX) engines, as well as an L1 cache and other hardware. The four Xe cores combine with ray tracing units and other fixed-function hardware to form “rendering slices”. This is the minimum functionality required for the Xe-HPG GPU to work (along with the L2 cache and memory interface).

Alchemist-based chips can contain up to eight of these rendered slices. This means that you will see at least two different ArcGPUs with different levels of computing power. However, Intel does not disclose a specific hardware configuration, nor does it elaborate on the clock speed, memory interface, or amount or type of RAM contained in the first Arc GPU. (Simple reminder of terms: Xe-HPG is the name of the GPU microarchitecture, Alchemist is the codename of the chip based on Xe-HPG, Arc is the consumer brand that appears in stores.)

According to Intel, Intel’s unique XMX version of XeSS offers the best image quality and the shortest rendering time. However, the DP4a version has the advantage of running on some Nvidia and AMD GPUs, which can be more appealing to game developers.

The XMX hardware of the Xe-HPG GPU is the key to Intel’s AI-accelerated upscaling technology, also known as Xe Supersampling or XeSS. Similar to Nvidia’s DLSS, the idea is to upscale low resolution images with as little quality degradation as possible. That way, you’ll be able to play your game in 4K resolution without the graphic horsepower needed to actually render a native 4K image.

According to Intel, XMX hardware provides the best image quality and performance from XeSS, but there are other versions of XeSS that use DP4a instructions that are common on the latest GPUs from Nvidia and AMD. .. Intel didn’t call a specific GPU model, but the DP4a instructions are included dating back to Nvidia’s still popular GTX 1060 and 1050 series cards Pascal architecture. Nvidia does not actually support any of these models in DLSS. Integrated GPUs can also benefit from XeSS. The SDK for the XMX version of XeSS will be available this month, and the DP4a version will be released later this year.

Intel talked about upcoming GPU codenames when it announced the Arc brand earlier this week. The alchemist is Xe-HPG, the battle mage is Xe2-HPG, and the celestial is Xe3-HPG. Druid’s architecture has no name yet. May suggest Xe4-HPG.

When they are released, Arc GPUs use exactly the same driver packages as Intel’s integrated GPUs, so improvements made to benefit one architecture could benefit all architectures. (Intel boasted that it overhauled its graphics driver over the past year to improve performance, 15-80% for CPU-bound games running on Xe-LP GPUs).

Finally, the elephant in the room: Intel isn’t making Alchemist chips in its chip factory, at least for now. The company has announced that it will use TSMC’s 6 nm process for alchemist chips. This means Intel GPUs have to compete with AMD, Apple, and everyone else who makes state-of-the-art chips at TSMC.

“reason [for using TSMC for Xe-HPG] Stuart Penn, Intel’s SVP, said in an accompanying press release: “Just as designers use the right architecture for the right workload, they also choose the best nodes for that architecture. At this point, these foundry nodes are the right choice for our discrete graphics products. “

