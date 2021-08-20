Not all Fortnite rip-off scammers are bad





Neil’s shabby band works fine. Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

Earlier this week, Epic Games released Fortnite’s limited-time game mode called Imposters. Obviously, this is the Fortnite flavored version of Innersloths’ ridiculously popular social deduction game. I’m sick of Innersloth developers who are blinded by this amazing homage, but Im enjoys Imposters much more than Among Us.

Some of us are fascinating little games where adorable characters flutter 2D maps and complete tasks while avoiding being killed by aliens. From a niche nod to classic social deduction games such as Mafia, Warwolf, and the 1982 movie The Thing, the lucky indie vulnerable was able to capture the zeitgeist of the game worldwide. It became a phenomenon. People are in love with these little color-coded blobs in an era when high-performance consoles are creating near-photorealistic graphics.

Sometimes I forget who I am. Screenshot: Innersloth / Kotaku

I love all of Among Us’ success stories, but I wasn’t very lucky to get involved in the game. I’ve tried it a few times and the 10 year old twin boys crazy about us cheered me up and called me sus, but I don’t know Hmm. When I enter the lobby, I get nervous when everyone is calling a game mode I don’t know. If you look at all the variables set on the side of the screen, you will panic. I feel like it’s too late to get into the whole thing. Don’t let me start on the voting screen. There, I regularly put the wrong little alien to death and feel scared about it.

This screen always gives me a little headache. Screenshot: Innersloth / Kotaku

Fortnite Impostors is a much more streamlined version of the Among Us formula. Match variables are set with stones. There are usually 10 players, 8 agents and 2 scammers. They meet in the pre-game lobby. It’s an empty space, and if you’re interested in that, it’s a great place for pre-match ska dancing.

It’s as if Fortnite needed more places to dance. Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

Depending on the side you arrive at, you are very much left to either complete a series of chores among us, interfere with the efforts of non-scammer characters, or kill them altogether. rice field. In Fortnite Chock, full of licensed characters, each match has a whimsical element as bunny-year aliens work side by side with club hoppers, superheroes, movie cameos, and other weird skins. Absurdity makes it fun.

I also enjoy third-person shooters that add great suspense to each match. Is anyone following you? Do you waste precious seconds looking back to check? Are they chasing you to kill you, or are you both heading to work in a similar field? How does the dark corridor treat you?

Walk in the dark corridor. Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

Sabotage is a little more fun even for Fortnite scammers. There, you care about your own business, accomplish some chores, and Bum, you teleported to a random area of ​​the ship. Or boom, everyone transforms into anthropomorphic bananas and can’t tell who is killing who.

Discover the Delezed crew or call a meeting and head to the voting room. In the voting room, players point to each other, shake their heads, and use basic communication tools to convey suspicions to their teammates.

No one trusts anyone, but at least they don’t trust their faces. Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

This is a personal preference, but I prefer a physical space where all suspects are staring at each other. It feels more intimate and immediate. Plus, if you get bored, you can skate a little more.

Scammers games are ready to join, fun to play and don’t last long. In addition, at the end of the match, whether my side wins or loses, I gain experience points for the Fortnite Battle Pass without going through the entire round of the regular game. I love simple experience points.

Love it as the numbers grow. Screenshot: Epic Games / Kotaku

In the long run, I think this limited-time game mode may be good for us. Playing Fortnites social deduction games one after another has given me a new interest in this kind of game. And when the scammer leaves, I know where to go to scratch the itch. It’s a shame that the two developers couldn’t work together, but if you thank Among Us and get out of it, everyone will win.

