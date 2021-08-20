Want to take a better iPhone selfie?Use this iOS 14 trick on the front camera





SELPHY in default mode (left) and SELPHY with the mirror front camera turned on (right).

Alison DeNisco Rayome / CNET

The latest version of Apple’s iPhone operating system, iOS 14.7, is now available for download (iOS 15 is coming soon and will probably be with the iPhone 13). Regardless of the OS version you are running, there are many updated camera tools and features such as night mode and burst photo improvements. But one small camera feature can make the biggest difference to your selfie needs. It’s a setting called a mirror front camera.

The mirror front camera comes after the iPhone 11’s “slofie” slow-motion selfie feature, giving us a subtle, and dare to say, a more useful selfie tool. (Note that this is one of the many iOS 14 features that have been available on Android devices for some time.)

Read everything you need to know about the mirror front camera feature and how to use it to improve your selfie game.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

What does a mirror front camera mean?

You may have already come across this setting with your camera preferences and wondered what it is. Turning it on and changing to the front camera snaps a mirror image of the photo instead of flipping it as the camera normally does. Some people find this discomfort because the picture they take does not match the image displayed in the viewfinder.

In the end, it may not change your selfie much, but some people prefer a more familiar reverse version of their face, such as looking in the mirror.

How to use the mirror function of the front camera on iPhone

If iOS 14 is installed, the mirror front camera setting is disabled by default. Here’s how to turn it on:

[設定]>[カメラ]Go to.[合成]so,[フロントカメラのミラーリング]Toggle on. Go back to the camera app and point the camera towards you. The image is displayed as you are in the mirror, rather than flipped as usual.

Here you can compare regular selfies and selfies taken with the mirror front camera turned on side by side.

In iOS 14, you can choose to mirror the selfie (right) or keep it inverted (left).

Patrick Holland / CNET

You can follow the same steps to turn off the mirror front camera and return to the default selfie settings.

For more information, check out the best hidden features of iOS 14, all the rumors you’ve heard about iOS 15, and all the best WatchOS 7.4 features.

Currently playing: Watch this: I found these amazing features in iOS 15 Beta

17:38

