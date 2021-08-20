Ford debuts cool-colored Mustang Coupe and Mach E





Royal Oak — White is the new black.

Ford ran against the black-painted vehicle trim and unveiled its iconic Ford Mustang Coupe and Mach ESUV’s pure white 2022 model on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Woodward Dream Cruise. Ford calls the special look package the Ice White Edition.

If it was a pony, it would be Kuremero.

You can see them in the bright white paint scheme, the fascial white pony logo, the iced-out tail lamps, and the white 19-inch wheels. The Ice White Edition is the first trim shared by the Mustang brothers as Ford expands the Mustang to a sub-brand that covers SUVs and EVs in addition to gas-powered muscle cars.

It’s also the first time in 28 years that Ford has offered a pure white Mustang. This is a reversion to the rare 1993 Triple White Fox body. Mustang made a nice bookend with the white Ford GT Heritage Edition on the Ford Woodward and 12-mile Dream Cruise displays.

The details of the coupe and Mach-E are different.

Available in Mustang Eco Boost and GT Premium fastback models, the Oxford White Coupe features a black-and-white interior with Oxford white leather seat inserts and leather door panels.

Available in premium models, the Ice White Mustang Mach-E features light space gray seats, a center console and door panel armrests. An Oxford white pony badge secures the handle.

The exterior is finished in Star White metallic tricoat paint and includes a unique Star White mirror cap and wheel lip molding.

“The new Mustang Ice White Edition, like Mustang, which is characteristic of the original ’93 Triple White Fox body, could be one of the most popular items of future generations,” said Mustang’s first marketing. Jim Owens, a man, said in sync with the rolling classics on Woodward Avenue. week.

Orders for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E Ice White Edition will begin this fall.

Henry Payne is a Detroit News car critic. Find him on [email protected] or Twitter @ HenryEPayne.

