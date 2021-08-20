Google is killing Android Auto for phones (if you even know what it is)





“Android Auto for phone screens” had a UI like Android Auto, but it was running directly on the phone screen.

Map interface.

The Android Auto home screen for smartphones is in the center. It looks like a notification list.

Incoming message.

Google is killing Android Auto. No, it’s not Android Auto.

Google shuts down “Android Auto for phone screens,” a derivative of Android Auto for people who didn’t have a car compatible with the service. 9to5Google confirmed the cancellation with Google, and XDA Developers found a shutdown message within the app and directed the user to the new Google Car Computing solution “Google Assistant Driving Mode” for phone screens. As always, there are a lot of Google projects with similar names to keep track of, so don’t get confused.

See more stories about Google killing products When you hear Android Auto, most people think of a projected car interface that loads a custom Google UI into the vehicle’s infotainment screen (Apple’s CarPlay). Competitive product). All you need is a car compatible with your Android phone. When you connect the two together, the interface comes up. (I like to think of this system as a desktop PC. The phone is a PC tower, it runs software and computing, the car is a monitor.) Android Auto goes nowhere.

“Android Auto for phone screens” was a solution for people who don’t have compatible vehicles. Instead of sending the Android Auto UI to your car, all you have to do is display a fine-tuned version of the UI on your smartphone. I don’t know if this was a great experience. The main selling point of Android Auto (for cars) is to use a larger screen in the car. Removing it would only load a large and restrictive UI on the phone, but it would still have to mount erratically to the dashboard via the phone clamp. It was easier to launch the required apps directly or operate the phone by voice. There was really no incentive to use Android Auto on the phone screen.

Technically, Google has (or had) four automotive computing solutions.

Android Auto, projected car interface, CarPlay rivals. Connect the phone to the car and display the UI using the phone on the car display. Again, it doesn’t shut down. For those who don’t have a compatible car, Android Auto for phones that had a similar interface but only appeared on the phone. This is dying. Android Automotive, an Android infotainment OS. The manufacturer is working with Google to load Android directly into the car’s hardware. The first such vehicle with this service was the Polestar 2 reviewed here. The Google Assistant Driving Mode is another phone-based custom driving interface for those who don’t have a specially equipped car, such as Auto for Phones.

This is the Android Auto for phone settings screen, urging users to use the Google Assistant’s driving mode instead.

Enable the Google Assistant driving mode.

Ron Amadeo

Left: UI of the app drawer. Right: A new navigation bar below Google Maps.

Ron Amadeo

You can send a voice call or message to your contacts. There is also this “suggestion” UI.

Ron Amadeo

With the shutdown of Android Auto for smartphone screens, Google is pushing users to its fourth option, the Google Assistant’s driving mode. Assistant Driving Mode was announced at Google I / O 2019 and launched in October 2020 (yes, it’s been over a year since it was announced). There are no major functional differences between the Assistant’s driving mode and Android Auto on the smartphone screen. They’re basically the same concept, but probably from two different teams at Google.

Like Android Auto for smartphones, the driving mode is almost always a “big button” interface. A large bar at the bottom of the screen gives you quick access to microphones, maps, and car app drawers. When you tap the app drawer, only the media app will be displayed, and the “Call” and “Message” buttons will be displayed. These buttons display a larger contact list than usual and display the recommended UI for Media. The most useful feature of driving mode is to read notifications while driving when enabled.

The driving mode is surprisingly difficult to activate or discover. It is not an app and cannot be downloaded. It’s part of the Google Assistant, so you just want to see it on your smartphone. To enable this, go to Google Maps Settings and[ナビゲーション設定],[Googleアシスタントの設定]You need to click in the order of. From there, one of two things happens: Your phone launches a huge list of complete Google Assistant settings. That is, you still don’t have access to driving mode (some phones aren’t yet accessible). ), Or the “Operation Mode” screen that allows you to enable the function opens. Remember that you haven’t started driving mode yet. When you start navigating using Google Maps, the driving mode will be activated automatically. Also, the phone must be in portrait orientation.

I think the general public will eventually see a pop-up to enable the assistant’s driving mode, rather than aggressively digging into the settings.That is, the user is that[OK]With the push of a button, the feature will start automatically every time you use Google Maps. It will at least solve Android Auto due to phone screen issues that people always forget to open it.

