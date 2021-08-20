How to extract text from images on iPhone, iPad and Mac





There are several reasons to extract text from an image. If you have a business card and want to enter more details in your contacts, you may not want to enter the paragraph of text on the page in front of you, or you can submit a form and enter it.What you want to do on your computer

Apple is clearly aware that this is what people want to do. The company will add a new live text feature later this year to recognize the text in the image, cut and paste it, or click to make a call or send an email if it’s an email address or phone number. This is likely to be a useful feature, but you don’t have to wait until Monterey, iOS 15, and iPadOS 15 are released later this year-you can do this now and in fact provide OCR functionality. Some of the apps offer even more functionality than Apple’s new features.

This article describes some of the OCR (Optical Character Recognition) options you’re currently using and how Apple’s Live Text feature works after launch.

Best OCR app

First, here are some of the best OCR apps you can use right now.

Adobe Scan-Convert screenshots, saved images, photos, business cards, and even whiteboard notes to digital files and use OCR to unlock your text. The app is for iPad and iPhone. You can download it for free here.

LiveScan-This app can also retrieve text from images. Available on Mac, iPhone and iPad. There is a free version that is limited to 50 characters per detection, but you can use as many as you like. Otherwise, it is a one-time payment of 99p or 8.99 per month. There is also a language detection option so you can use English, French, German and Chinese. The free version is limited to 50 characters, so it’s perfect for copying email addresses and phone numbers. You can download it from this App Store.

TextSniper-This Mac app can extract text from images, scanned paper documents, PDFs and even videos. The price from this Mac App Store is 8.99 / $ 9.99.

SnipCopy-This iPad and iPhone app extracts text from images, PDFs, and anything on your screen. This app is designed for iPad, but it also works on M1 Mac. Get it from this App Store.

Scanner Pro, Readdle-This is another scanner app designed for iPad and iPhone that also works within iMessage. Scans a paper document and allows you to save a digital version. You have a 7-day free trial followed by a 3.49 monthly subscription, but unfortunately you need to sign up for a subscription to use any of the features. Of course, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Get it from this App Store.

How to extract text from images with Adobe Scan

I tried Adobe Scan. Here you have the option to scan a whiteboard, form, document, or business card. Alternatively, you can select a photo from the Photos app.

If you choose to “scan” the document in front of you[テキストを選択],[テキストのコピー]You can select in the order of. The text is then copied to the clipboard. If the text contains a phone number, you will be given the option to make a call, and if you have an email address, you will be given the option to make a call.

What is live text?

At WWDC 2021, Apple announced a range of new features in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey. One of the most impressive was the live text. It allows you to write an image, convert it to text, and paste it into anything you like, such as a document or email. You can also check the phone number in the photo and dial directly without entering anything.

Here’s how to use live text on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

How to use live text on iPhone and iPad

To use the live text feature, your iPhone must be running iOS 15 or iPad OS 15. This means you can wait for it to go on sale later this year (around September when the iPhone 13 will arrive) or sign up for Apple. Beta software program. The latter is the fastest as it’s available today, but keep in mind that beta software is buggy and can be problematic. So unless you really can’t stand it until the fall, it’s a good idea to wait for the full version of iOS 15 or iPad OS 15 to arrive. Otherwise, read the guide on how to install iOS 15 Beta on your iPhone.

Camera app live text

When you launch and run iOS 15 or iPad OS 15, it’s built directly into the camera app for easy access to live text features. So this is what to do:

Open the camera app. Gets the image to capture in the frame.Displayed at the bottom right of the image[ライブテキスト]Tap the button. Tap the text in the image to select it like any other document.From the displayed menu[コピー]Choose. Open the destination document and[貼り付け]Tap to display the converted text.

Live text with photos in the library

It is also possible to convert the text of existing photos. Method is as follows.

Open the photo app. Open the photo you want to use. Slide your finger over the text area of ​​the image.[コピー]Choose. Finally, paste it into the destination document.Use the phone number directly from the photo

If the image in question contains a phone number, for example on the side of a building, you can use it directly from the image using live text.

Open image Enlarge number In the lower right corner of the frame[ライブテキスト]Tap the button The number will be a link, tap it to open the context menu[通話],[メッセージの送信],[コピー]Select the option to use, NS.

How to use live text on Mac

After updating your Mac to macOS Monterey (or signing up for the beta software program above), you’ll be able to take advantage of the new live text features. Initially, LiveText appeared to be available only on M1 Macs, but Apple later published this feature on Intel Macs, but it may be limited to recent models. Read: Apple eventually brings OCR-like live text to Intel Macs.

You can’t use your Mac camera like an iPhone or iPad, but you can work with the text of images you find in the Photo app.

It’s very easy, just open the image, click on the text or numbers, and navigate through the menu that appears.

macOS Monterey has many other great features, including a major update to Safari, the introduction of quick notes and shortcuts, and much more. See the macOS Monterey guide to see what’s in it.

