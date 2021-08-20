You cannot play Halo Infinite co-op or edit multiplayer maps at startup





Halo Infinite plans to release this holiday season, but at the time of release, you won’t be able to collaborate with friends to play campaign mode or edit multiplayer levels in Forge mode. Developer 343 Industries announced on Friday.

When we saw these two hands-on campaign co-operatives and Forge, we decided [that] Joseph Staten, creative director of Halo Infinite, said in the video: So I was planning to keep the campaign cooperation and Forge in the oven for a little longer. When ready, we planned to release it as part of next year’s seasonal roadmap.

Campaign cooperation is targeted for Season 2, and Forge is targeted for Season 3.

343 Industries is aiming to cooperate with the transport campaign in Season 2 and forge in Season 3, Staten said. The goal is to ship a new season every three months. In other words, campaign cooperation will be available about 3 months after launch, and Forge will arrive 6 months after launch.

Since Haros Campaign Cooperation and Forge Mode are two of the features of the series, fans may be disappointed to hear that they are not available at launch. However, 343 is still launching a campaign and is working on Season 1 of this holiday season’s multiplayer.

According to Staten, the actual release date will be discussed shortly. The Xbox is hosting the event in just a few days on August 24th, so Microsoft and 343 Industries will probably reveal the date there.

Halo Infinite has a slightly rocky history

Campaign cooperation and Forge’s delays are the latest in Halo Infinite, which had a slightly rocky history. The game was originally planned to be released with the Xbox Series X and S in 2020, but was postponed to 2021 after a campaign to show the birth of the infamous Craig Meme. Staten, who was involved in the first three Halo games, joined immediately.

The development of the game is bumpy, but the impression of the recent multiplayer technical preview was very positive. This may indicate that the game will meet fan expectations when it’s finally released this holiday season. However, every time it’s announced, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to play the campaign with your friends or change it in Forge mode.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/20/22634448/halo-infinite-co-op-campaign-forge-delay-launch

