Laptops and Chromebooks: How Different They Are And Which Is More Effective For You





Acer’s updated Chromebook Spin 713 Two-in-One is the first to support Thunderbolt 4 and has been validated with Intel Evo.

Josh Goldman

Chromebooks are two-in-one with laptops running on Google’s Chrome operating system. The hardware may look like any other laptop, but the minimalist web-browser-based Chrome OS is a different experience than the Windows and Mac OS laptops you’re used to. Whether you’re considering switching from a Windows laptop or MacBook, your child received it from school, or are interested in Chrome OS, here’s everything you need to know.

When Chromebooks first arrived in 2011, they were routinely ridiculed for their limited functionality and reliance on consistent internet connectivity. The operating system is ten years old this year, and today’s Chromebooks are far from their original state, but some haven’t changed and you may not be willing to address the limitations. Also, if you don’t want to read this and want to experience Chrome OS, we’ll show you how to run it temporarily on your laptop, perhaps using a cheap USB flash drive you’re already using.

What can and cannot be done with a Chromebook?

When Chrome OS was released, it was essentially Google’s Chrome web browser. To those accustomed to operating systems such as Windows and Mac, the average Chromebook looks like just a laptop running a web browser. That’s all.

Even if Chrome OS has never matured beyond that, it’s very often possible to run it completely on the web these days. Make sure you do everything you do on a daily basis. You may find that there is nothing you can’t achieve at the most basic level in Chrome.

That said, Windows laptops or MacBooks can run Chrome browsers as well as other software supported by their operating system. Even if you don’t need specific software right away, it’s useful to have options. In addition, if you buy a Chromebook for distance learning from Google Classroom, your Mac or Windows PC will work as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a premium model with better performance than other models.

Josh Goldman

In line with these policies, Chromebooks are not natively compatible with Windows or Mac software. You can use VMware on your Chromebook to run Windows applications, and Linux software is also supported. In addition, the current model can run Android apps, and there are also web apps available from Google’s Chrome Web Store.

One of the big hurdles here for many is access to Microsoft Office. You can’t install the full Office software on your Chromebook, but Microsoft makes both web-based and Android versions available on the Chrome Store and Google Play Store, respectively. However, generally speaking, if you need or need a particular Windows or Mac application, don’t have a suitable web or Android app alternative, and don’t want to use VMware, don’t get a Chromebook.

And if you need advanced photo and video editing features, you’ll need a Windows, Mac, or Linux laptop. Basic photo and video editing is fine, but Chromebooks usually don’t offer the graphics performance needed for demanding tasks or the option to install Windows or Mac software or games. Meanwhile, streaming game services such as Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming have made Chromebooks available for more than just Android and browser-based games. You can also install and play Linux games, but you’ll need a high-end Chromebook to do that. In addition, there are several Android apps that you can use to edit your photos and videos, including Adobe options.

Today’s Chromebooks like Asus CM5 are ready to play cloud gaming services, Android games and even Linux games.

Josh Goldman

A few years ago, all Chromebooks were pretty much the same, no matter which company made it. Currently, there is a much wider variety of laptops and two-in-one (convertibles and tablets) to take advantage of the current features of Chrome OS. You can find even more sizes and styles for Windows laptops, especially if you need the best processing and graphics performance, but the various options are much better than before.

If you’re basically just getting used to your Chromebook, the hardware requirements for a small, lightweight OS are minimal, and the same is true for web apps. Faster, higher-end processors, more memory, more storage for files and apps will help keep demanding multitaskers running, but otherwise, the basics to look for. Here’s what I recommend when asked for specifications:

Intel Celeron or Core i series, AMD Ryzen or MediaTek processor 4GB or more memory 64GB storage Full HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) display

These recommendations are flexible. For example, you can get a display with a resolution of 1,366 x 768, but the cheaper displays used in low-end Chromebooks look particularly soft next to the Full HD model. And unless you have a microSD card slot to make up for it or plan to download a lot of Android apps, 32GB of onboard storage will do just fine. Unlike regular laptops, Chromebooks rely on cloud storage for their files rather than local storage. Also, storage and memory are often soldered together and cannot be upgraded after the fact, so it is advisable to plan ahead.

Regardless of the Chromebook you buy, you need to check the device auto-renewal expiration date (AUE) before you buy. Currently, non-Google hardware is only supported, including for security, until you stop receiving Chrome OS and browser updates. For models released in 2020, the date is about 7-8 years from the first release of the device, but this is not always the case. Google keeps a list of AUE dates for all models, so you need to check before you buy a Chromebook. Or used.

Does my Chromebook need an internet connection?

When the Chromebook was first released, it was basically a bricklayer when it was offline. The real problem is when you’re editing an important document and suddenly you can’t save it because your web connection is lost. The situation is gratefully improved as Google has improved its offline capabilities and popular apps such as Netflix, YouTube and Spotify also have offline options.

For a regular laptop, offline is a bit less of an issue because it uses installed software that is stored in internal storage. Neither experience is great when you’re offline these days, but if you don’t want to be online most of the time, your Chromebook isn’t the best choice. As an advantage, Google has made it much easier for Android users to turn their phones into instant mobile hotspots and better integrate Chromebooks with Android devices.

Is the Chromebook cheap?

Due to the low hardware requirements of Chrome OS, Chromebooks are not only lighter and smaller than the average laptop, but also generally cheaper.

Few new $ 200 Windows laptops and, frankly, aren’t worth the purchase. On the other hand, finding a $ 200 Chromebook is pretty easy (or at least before COVID). The more you spend, the better your build quality, features, and performance, but even these premium Chromebooks usually start at $ 400 to $ 500, but easily run over $ 1,000 depending on your needs. I can do it.

For Windows laptops, you usually have to spend $ 700 or more to get a thin, lightweight model with decent performance and battery life, and maintain that performance for the next few years.

Sarah Tew

The simplicity of Chromebooks is unrivaled. If all you can do with a web browser or web or Android app, there’s little reason not to use a Chrome device. With support for Android, Linux, Parallels, and VMware, you can do much more today than when it first appeared in 2011.

Joshua Goldman

With a wide range of designs, sizes, and styles that can be configured with all kinds of components and cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, Windows or Mac laptops offer a wide range of performance and usage, especially when you need them. is. You can easily use the software and play games that are only available on these operating systems.

