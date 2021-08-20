Delivery of the first Ford Mustang Mach-EGT begins early She is beautiful [gallery]





We are now informed that the first Ford Mustang Mach-eGT is being delivered. Rapid Red GT Performance customers today showed off their two-week early score at Iowa. Are you more advanced?

According to the macheforums poster 0t60-3.5, the Rapid Red model arrived last night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, two weeks earlier than expected. He picked it up at the dealership last night, took some snaps just in time and charged it.

Members of the Mach-E Forum said:

Sorry, it was delivered late in the afternoon, left the dealer at 5:45 pm, was late for a business dinner, then went home, took my wife home, took some snapshots, posted on this forum, I charged it. I went to bed. There’s little time left, but it’s true that people want to see and hear more. I’ll do a little bit today (something I have to do) and do more this weekend. Please look for it sooner! The scheduled delivery week was 8 / 29-9 / 4, so the delivery on 8/19 was quite unexpectedly early, so I wasn’t ready.

Ford is currently hosting a large Annual Woodward Dream Cruise Media Clubhouse event in Detroit. Unfortunately, due to schedule and Covid concerns, I had to decline the offer to participate. However, the Mustang Maché GT performance includes a lot of images of the event, so I think that the car is flowing in earnest.

A Ford spokesperson confirmed:

Yes GT is now available and will increase in the coming months

Earlier this month, Ford announced a six-week delay in Mach E delivery, offering 250kW (about 700 miles) of charging credits to those affected by the delay over the Electrify America network. Due to chip shortages and other pandemic supply chain issues, Ford manufactures more Mach-Es (Mexico) than traditional Mustangs (USA).

In February, when it was chilly, I reviewed the Mustang Mach-E first edition and was impressed with its range, ride quality, space and styling. Compared to Tesla’s Model Y in many ways.

Ford sold the truck-ready Mach-EGT for $ 60,000 and the GT Performance for $ 65,000. This is the current US $ 7,500 federal tax credit and the aggressive price of high-end Mustangs subject to various state and local incentives. The GT is similar to the slow Mach-E, with the biggest difference being the plastic carbon fiber fake grille and pony on the front, as shown below.

The EPA’s estimates were announced earlier this year in the GT and Performance Edition GT, and Ford exceeded its initial estimates and was on par with the low-power version.

Ford Mustang Mach-E (Target EPA Estimated Range) Ford Mustang Mach-E (Final EPA Estimated Range) GT: 250 Miles GT: 270 Miles GT Performance Edition: 235 Miles GT Performance Edition: 260 Miles

The Mach-E GT Performance Edition reaches 0-60 hours in 3.5 seconds, which is a pretty hot choice. When reviewing the first edition, I noticed the following:

I don’t think people here have a complete picture of the difference in speed between electricity and ICE. Indeed, there are ICE cars that run 0-60 times in less than 5 seconds. But to make it faster, you’re downshifting, redlining, and jerking and striking gear on most high-speed petrol cars. It feels and sounds like it’s actually damaging the struggling engine, which isn’t designed to do this often.

Compare it to an EV that just sucks forward like a railgun. You can do your best at all highway entrances forever with EV and no one will close your eyes. But if you do it in an ICE car, people will call your police officer.

Update: More photos from the poster:

interior:

Wheels and tires:

Electrek’s view:

Faster than promised delivery? During a pandemic? Is there a shortage of chips? Supply chain issues? Bravo, Ford!

Promising and over-delivery is rare in the EV industry these days. We hope that many other manufacturers (Ehem, Tesla) are paying attention.

The GT itself was very close to the order, but first I would like to test drive it and compare it with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. That said, I think this is my next front runner. We also want to see the progress of Ford’s “autonomous driving”.

Of course, we will leave the Tesla Model Y in the family and use it for long-distance trips in the near future. For a 200-mile trip to Vermont in the middle of winter, it works fine and the charging network outside of Tesla is much better, so I think it will be feasible for longer trips in the near future.

