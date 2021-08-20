Facebook’s work metaverse draws hope, but most are skeptical





A new Games Beat event is just around the corner! Learn more about what’s coming next.

Mark Zuckerberg made his Metaverse ambitions public just a few weeks ago and sparked a debate about the types of virtual worlds found in Snow Crash and Ready Player One, and what Facebook would do if they actually created them. Caused a storm. Yesterday we saw where the company was on this trip, the virtual conference room.

The founder of Facebook appeared yesterday in such an environment and announced Holizon Workspaces, a VR-powered app for Oculus Quest 2. This experience allows colleagues to represent themselves as cartoon-like avatars and collaborate in an animated 3D virtual space. .. It’s exciting for anyone who wants to replace zoom. However, many founders, executives, and employees have opposed Facebook’s data privacy practices, misinformation / disinformation, malicious language, and content that induces violence (near the Capitol immediately after Workrooms news). We are vigilant because of known issues (such as the bomb threat that occurs in). Broken, the company allowed hours of livestreaming).

And not only are Facebook worried about owning the platform, but some people either don’t sell the concept or are confident that it really solves the problem. There is also the feeling that VR is still novel rather than convenient.

Prolific technology founder and investor Mark Cuban, who says he’s very active and involved in VR, said VentureBeat has one fatal flaw in the technology. .. He explained: People are always surprised when they try VR goggles. However, there is rarely a compelling reason to use them many times when removing them. Facebook struggles to make people comfortable buying goggles, whether at work or at play, until there are routine uses for making goggles readily available to people.

VR for the workplace

The concept of avoiding zoom fatigue by immersing yourself in a virtual world is nothing new, and Facebook isn’t the only one doing it. In March, Microsoft released Mesh. This allows colleagues to interact with avatars and pass objects in AR-powered virtual space. There are also Holopod, Imverse and Spaceform, all competing for part of the virtual conferencing market with holograms, avatars and more. Spatial is another competitor, offering products that enable holographic-style virtual conferencing with Oculus Quest 2.

Earlier this year, Ericsson published a report suggesting that dematerialized offices would take hold by 2030. This means that people interact completely professionally in virtual space. In addition, IDC recently forecasts global spending on AR and VR to increase from just over $ 12 billion in 2020 to $ 72.8 billion in 2024. This number is much higher than the apps at work, but commercial use cases are AR and VR spending around the world. In the Asia-Pacific region, spending on commercial VR / AR technology is already higher than spending on personal consumption. However, the main use cases are training, industrial maintenance, and retail showcases.

Zuckerberg said in a briefing that Facebook employees have been using the workroom for internal meetings for about six months. About one-fifth, or 10,000, of Facebook’s employees are currently working on VR and AR-related projects and technologies, but the average person isn’t sold in use cases. According to a recent study by software studio Myplanet, VR in the workplace is one of the least accepted uses of technology. Forty-nine percent of respondents are uncomfortable with this idea and call games, movies, education, travel, friends and family. And, as Cuba said, even VR lovers don’t always use it on a regular basis for the long term.

Jana Boruta, director of event and hands-on marketing at HashiCorp, told VentureBeat that her company recently created a virtual world for an employee summit with meeting areas and activities. She said the employee was able to roam the world, designed as a 2D avatar, with her real face displayed on the screen.

However, according to Volta, people stopped logging in a day or two after the nostalgia disappeared. Her team found that people were enjoying this experience, but said it was not a permanent way to connect with each other.

Here’s a question I’m asking myself about Facebook’s Horizontal Workspaces: What can you really achieve by attending a meeting with a colleague in a VR setting? Can you build a meaningful relationship with a person’s avatar instead of seeing someone’s actual face or features? Is this a fun tool that can actually have negative consequences, such as distractions? She said.

Ben Lamm, the recent prolific founder of machine learning company Hypergiant, showed a similar intestinal response to this product. I’m not sure if the current collaboration video tools on the market are really valuable, he said. At its core is also a sales tool to expand sales of Oculus 2 hardware and immerse people in the world of Facebook. Facebook has failed us in many ways. I’m not ready for it to take over my work life as well.

People other than Facebook

Facebook is in the early stages of virtual reality and paid $ 2 billion to headset startup Oculus VR in 2014. However, the company remains widely involved in many of the major social network issues, especially privacy concerns that permeate every part of Facebook. society. For this reason, Lamms’ feelings were repeated by many founders, executives, and employees who Venture Beat talked about Holizon Workrooms. Some people are interested in this concept, but not if it’s from Facebook.

Given Facebook’s history of data privacy, I’m not sure if it’s the right player to lead this effort, says Streamlytics, a user-provided data company that is an all-remote company with 13 employees. Angela Benton, founder and CEO of.

She finds the Metaverse idea to be very powerful and believes that virtual remote work environments like Horizontal Workrooms will become widespread. But she’s looking to a decentralized future and doesn’t think Facebook needs to centralize user data related to metaverse-type businesses. I don’t think this is an investment for my team, she said.

Bigger Pockets founder Joshua Dorkin is currently advising several start-ups and agrees that Facebook has a trust issue that will impact organizations’ willingness to adopt Horizontal Workspaces. bottom.

Given all of the trust issues people have on Facebook thanks to history of tracking, privacy breaches, disinformation, etc., it’s hard to believe that companies will jump in and adopt new VR technology, he said. Told to. ..

Remote work after zooming

Time Magazine’s technology and business editor Peter Allen Clark feels the same, and there is no doubt that privacy and harassment concerns will be prolonged. He also had the opportunity to try the app. And Clark really appreciated the audio experience, like Dean Takahashi of Venture Beats, who also demonstrated the Horizon Workspaces. But most of the time he just enjoyed the change of scenery.

The more I thought about it, the better I had in the field using the technology, Clark told Venture Beat. It may be just a novelty, so it’s hard to lean on it too much. But after a year and a half of working from home, it was honestly refreshing to have a new way to experience a conference call.He doesn’t know if all his calls want to be done this way, but he added that he certainly likes some of them. [to]..

It’s hard to imagine that this launch was a hot topic without a pandemic background (and, as Ram says, Zuckerbergs uses the term Metaverse). In fact, the positive reaction to Horizontal Workrooms has sparked a great desire for pandemics and alternatives for remote collaboration.

It may be a minority here, but I prefer this to zoom. Taylor Lorenz, a New York Times tech reporter, tweeted following the launch of the app.There is definitely something about physical existence and shared space [lose] Zoom over. It’s important to have those shared spaces when you’re heading into the distant future, especially when you’re doing creative work. At least it seems like a step in the right direction.

Peter Bailes, CEO and founder of data analytics firm SisuData, told VentureBeat that there are real expectations for more immersive experiences such as Facebook Halloween Workspaces and Googles Project Starline. This is a video chat tool that makes it look like the person you are chatting with is right in front of you. Yours in 3D.

Face-to-face collaboration can be difficult to reproduce, and this VR approach can provide compelling intermediate options without the time, hassle, and expense associated with a full-time face-to-face workplace. He added. I don’t think I have fully optimized the existing location for virtual work yet.

Dawkin repeated this feeling. He said VR tools have the potential to connect people. But I’m waiting for someone else to develop my version.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to become a digital town square for technical decision makers to acquire knowledge about innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to guide you when you lead your organization. We encourage you to become a member of the community and visit the following sites:Discount access to newsletter gated sort reader content and valuable events such as Transform 2021: Become a member with advanced networking features and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/08/20/facebooks-metaverse-for-work-draws-hope-but-mostly-skepticism/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos