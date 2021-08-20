Dust to the finish GoldBerg Free Download





Dust to the end GoldBerg Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and adventure game.

Dust to the End GoldBerg PC Game 2021 Overview Join a caravan of merchants to cross the unforgiving sands. Negotiating and bartering to earn riches through trade. Build and defend your settlement, developing new industries from the scratches of the old world. Fight and kill your enemies and strange creatures living in the wasteland – or attack and loot the unsuspecting victims in this ruthless or slaying world. Decades ago, a worldwide nuclear conflict destroyed human civilization as we knew it. The few survivors hid in underground bunkers and spent nearly a century in hiding. When the radiation dissipates enough for Earth to be safe, numerous groups of survivors reappear and begin to recolonize the world, rebuilding civilization… To some extent: the human race fails to learn from the mistakes that led to their downfall. History began to repeat very quickly, with the emergence of new forces in the wastelands – in a world where resources were scarce and far between, and small warlords and roving teams engaged in a constant struggle over land, food, water and other resources. I grew up in Shelter 507, living a secure (if boring and stagnant) life until the day, not so long ago, when your chiefs and elders finally decided to open the doors—sick of living buried, but also full of hope for the potential of the new world. That hope was cut short by rusty blades on your family’s necks. Later, I found out that the killers were members of a human smuggling organization who called themselves the Black Death. But at that moment, they were like walking nightmares, coming from the sun-scorched outside to kill everyone you knew and loved your whole life. Somehow, you managed to escape and survive and your health returned to a nearby settlement. But nothing comes for free in this new world, and you have to earn what you deserve…

Feature guides

* Drive a trading caravan through unforgiving wastelands, buy and sell over 100 types of goods in a dynamic economy where supply and demand constantly influence prices. Caravans roam free * Beware of the dangers and challenges this harsh natural environment will pose to your caravan! * Discover more than 50 cities and towns, each with different sizes, facilities and trade goods * Take turns fighting battles with 9 classes of weapons and dozens of special skills * Hire new mercenaries for your convoy, each with their own personality, which determines the mood of the mercenary and the state of the team, which in turn Affect the team’s combat effectiveness and attitude * Be a commander: explore bunkers, create and operate underground bases, develop factories and facilities, and buy or hire civilian assistants. Do whatever it takes to increase the economic output of your settlement * Wasteland style design, with over 40 handcrafted cool character graphics * Multiple endings and different dialogue options that will influence the plot direction and the final ending

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages, or may not be suitable for viewing at work: repetitive violence or blood, general adult content

Technical specifications of this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: English Download / repackage set: GoldBergGame File name: Dust_to_the_End_GoldBerg.zip Game download size: 1.2 GBMD5SUM: ef4c52e3139dec649be03a263a306df

Before you start Dust to the End GoldBerg Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7/Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i3 * Memory: 1 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GT 760 * DirectX: Version 9.0 * Storage: 2 GB Available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Dust to the finish GoldBerg Free Download

Click on below button to start Dust to the End GoldBerg. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

