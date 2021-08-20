Warriors announces pre-sale information for 2021-22 season partial season ticket plans





The Golden State Warriors today announced a variety of opportunities for fans to secure tickets for the 2021-22 NBA regular season home game at Chase Center. The Partial Season Ticket Plan will be available on Wednesday, August 25, exclusively for Dub Club members, before it is open to the public on Tuesday, August 31. The Partial Plan Ticket Package includes a marquee matchup scheduled for 2021. -22 NBA season at Chase Center. Includes an opening night with the Los Angeles Clippers, a solo appearance on Brooklyn Net on January 29th, and a match against the Los Angeles Lakers on February 17th and April 7th.

Dove Club is a comprehensive rewards program that replaces the waiting list of Warriors season tickets with exclusive access to all fans, including Warriors regular and postseason games and pre-sale opportunities for some Chase Center events. We will provide benefits. Warriors Season Tickets Dub Club members, including all members of the Priority Waiting List, will be able to purchase VIP tickets for some Warriors games in addition to a 10% merchandise discount at Chase Center and the Warriors Shop (both face-to-face). Receive priority access to. And online). For more information and to join the dub club, fans are encouraged to call 1-888-GSW-HOOP or visit warriors.com.

Single game tickets will be available from Tuesday, September 14th through a limited pre-sale event and will be open to the public on Thursday, September 16th. More details on the single game ticket sales process will be available near September. 14.14.

According to the San Francisco City and County Public Health Service, all fans attending an event at Chase Center must present proof of vaccination. Fans over the age of 12 who are fully vaccinated (removed for 2 weeks from the last dose) are encouraged to download the free CLEAR app and take advantage of the Health Pass feature. This feature allows you to safely add vaccination proof in a variety of ways, including scanning SMART. QR code from the California Immunization Registry, link directly to a vaccine provider on the CLEARs national network, or upload a CDC-issued vaccine card. Upon arriving at Chase Center, fans will be asked to present their CLEAR Health Pass at the entrance to the arena. Fans over the age of 12 who are medically or religiously exempt are required to submit proof that the COVID-19 test performed within 72 hours of the event’s start time is negative. Fans will be asked to download CLEAR via their mobile device to show evidence of negative testing. There, fans can safely link the test results to generate a health path. Your health pass must be presented when you enter Chase Center.

Warriors.com provides fans with the only validated marketplace guaranteed by the Warriors organization to meet all Warriors ticket needs, including official resale tickets from season ticket members and other fans. In partnership with Chase Center’s founding partner, Ticketmaster, the Warriors resale marketplace provides a safe and convenient way for fans to access tickets at all levels throughout the regular season and playoffs.

