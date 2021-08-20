Video game developers don’t want to play with the rules of major publishers





This Week: Great Japanese role-playing games and updates from the Roblox world. But first: the downside of working with major video game publishers.

Big bad game publisher

Most entertainment is based on tensions between the two factions, creative people and businessmen. It is attractive for fans to support the former. Especially when the latter comes off like a money-hungry, mustache-bearing villain.

The video game industry has developers and publishers. The lines can be a bit vague, but in general, developers create games and publishers fund them. Some developers are owned by the publisher. Others work on the contract and receive money and support in exchange for a significant reduction in game profits.

This week, two incidents revealed some of the ugly aspects of a publisher deal. The first is from the Polish costume People Can Fly and recently released the shooter Outriders with publisher Square Enix Holdings Co. PeopleCanFly people wrote in a detailed post on the website that they haven’t received the royalties from Square yet. Enix, so they assume the game isn’t making money.

But People Can Fly doesn’t really know, they wrote. More than four months after the game went on sale, Square Enix hasn’t announced any sales. Developers write that this lack of transparency is one of the biggest drawbacks of working with external publishers. And in the future, we are spurring on making our own games.

An independent developer, called Jake Friend, also shared details of the “exploitative” terms and conditions that caused him to decline an offer from an unnamed publisher. Worst of all, Jake Friend will reimburse the funds received in addition to “all future development costs” while the publisher retains the game and all rights if the publisher invokes a contract breach clause. I wrote that I had to do it. Revenue. “They were surprised when I expressed great concern about the deal,” Jakefriend wrote on Twitter. “I don’t think it * means * they do harm or abuse. But predatory behavior has been normalized in the industry. I think it’s just less noticeable. “

Game publishers aren’t evil in nature. The best provides support in areas that most game designers know little about, such as marketing and distribution, but that are essential to the success of the product. Still, there are endless examples of creative people who feel they are screwed in. In 2010, game developer Obsidian missed a $ 1 million bonus from publisher Bethesda Softworks as the game Fallout New Vegas scored 84 points on the review aggregation site Metacritic. The threshold for receiving the bonus was 85. This could hit the game if the developer had a few more months to fix some bugs.

Last year, publisher Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. canceled a contract with a small game studio and tried to poach all its staff. Some other developers share the story of having to accept terrible terms and conditions because they had no other choice.

This is a classic power imbalance. Anyone who has a wallet has all the power. Game developers have many unique problems — not lacking stories of millions of dollars over titles and budgets that have been delayed for years — but they usually face the worst consequences of these contracts. I am.

No wonder many game developers tried to attack themselves. Sometimes you just have to play a new game when the rules are piled up against you.

What to do this weekend

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi and composer Nobuo Uematsu are masters of their craft and legends in the two video game industries. They again teamed up for Fantasian. This is Apple Arcade’s deeply vibrant role-playing game that feels like the spiritual successor to a pair of classic games from the 1990s. The text is fascinating, the diorama-style graphics are gorgeous, and the music is great. The only downside is that it’s tied to an Apple subscription for $ 5 per month. When it comes to consoles, it will be a big hit.

About Olga Harif’s Money

Everyone is talking about the Metaverse now. These virtual and immersive worlds of the future sound great, but analysts want to know. What do people actually do in the Metaverse, and more importantly, how do businesses make money? Roblox Corp. lifted the curtain a bit with this week’s earnings announcement.

CEO Dave Baszucki calls the company an “immersive 3D metaverse platform” that goes beyond learning computer science. For one thing, Roblox has “a very big vision for education,” the CEO said. He sees students learning about physics by “learning about history immersively” or “jumping into physics experiments.” Roblox is also working with brands and musicians such as Gucci to create interactive 3D experiences (not really concerts or games) that can be attended by millions instead of tens of thousands. He quoted the recent launch party of Swedish singer Zara. Larson has captivated 4 million people as a new, potentially lucrative way for musicians to interact with their fans.

Game news week

Speaking of Roblox, YouTube channel People Make Games has given a bitter view of how $ 49 billion companies treat users who create games for their platforms. It’s a familiar story. Payments are opaque, the mechanism is operational, and the chances of success are negligible.

The quest to save Cyberpunk 2077 continues. This week, the developers of CD Projekt SA released a new patch full of tweaks and fixes for role-playing games that faced bitter criticism after their release in December last year.

The mist is back. The beloved classic adventure game is painting new paint when it returns to the PC and console next week. You can also play it in Oculus VR.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund was Activision Blizzard Inc in the previous quarter, despite the company’s scrutiny of the culture of harassment and sexism. Continued to buy stock in. According to regulatory submissions, the Public Investment Fund has increased its stake in World of Warcraft manufacturers by 13%. Sovereign investors have more than doubled their stake since the fourth quarter and own 4.9% of the company.

Facebook has peaked its vision of a virtual reality workplace with Horizontal Workrooms. Wearing an Oculus Quest headset, the reporter was given a quirky avatar and was thrown into a large virtual conference room where CEO Mark Zuckerberg was surprised. The experience wasn’t perfect, but the demo shows why Zuckerberg believes that 50% of Facebook employees will be remote over the next decade, and people eventually hang out in the company’s own version of the Metaverse. It helped explain why I think so.

Tencent Holdings has warned investors to prepare for tighter regulation on China’s tech sector. Pessimistic outlook emerged as China’s largest company reported the slowest quarterly earnings growth since early 2019. The company’s core mobile game business has cooled due to shorter play times for minors.

You can contact me at [email protected]

