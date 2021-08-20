Vanguard Marketing does not mention Activision





Call of Duty: Vanguard was officially announced yesterday. This was revealed by the first major Activision Blizzard since the company was placed under public oversight of the abominable treatment of female employees. There is speculation in the details of the Ribir video that Activision is keen to not remind everyone that it is involved in game development.

This strange phenomenon was first noticed by Twitter user Neoxon 619. He pointed out that the Call of Duty: Vanguard trailer does not include the Activision logo along with the development studios Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, and Beenox logos. In fact, this video doesn’t mention Activision, but it does provide copyright information for small printed matter that is legally required.

A quick look at the trailer previously published on the official YouTube page of the series reveals the prominent Activision logo, dating back to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 announcement video first uploaded to the channel on May 23, 2011. You can see that it was done.

Neoxon also emphasized the lack of the Activisions logo on the Call of Duty: Vanguard page of its digital storefront, Battle.net. Again, Kotaku has confirmed that this is commonly included on some platforms in the Call of Duty list. Here, Activision graphics are placed above the logos of games such as Modern Warfare, Black Ops: Cold War, and Black Ops 4.

An Activision representative told Kotaku that the Call of Duty continues to expand into a world of incredible experience. This was a creative choice that reflected how Vanguard represented the franchise’s next major installment payment.

Activision Blizzard remains controversial after a lawsuit filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, accusing large corporations of fostering an environment of harassment and abuse primarily for female employees for years. Is involved in. Since then, several celebrities have left the company, including Blizzard President J. Allen Black, Blizzard’s Head of Relationships Jessie Meshuk, and Diablo IV’s lead designer Jesse McCree.

Call of Duty: The omission of the Activision logo from Vanguard marketing has been ridiculed on social media as keeping the game timid from publisher involvement.

If this doesn’t show Activision’s horror in the proceedings, I wrote one user in response to Neoxons’ original tweet, so I don’t know what to say.

