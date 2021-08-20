UK regulators conclude that if Nvidia controls Arm, real problems can occur.





CEO Nvidias warned yesterday that buying Arm could take longer than originally thought, but remember that it wasn’t a big deal and it wasn’t a specific delay? It certainly sounds like a big deal as of today. On Friday, the UK Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) recommended a Phase 2 study, fearing that Nvidia could motivate innovation to curb innovation.

NVIDIA controls Arm, causing real problems as NVIDIA rivals limit access to key technologies and ultimately hamper innovation across many important and growing markets. I was worried that I could do it. This can lead consumers to miss new products and increase prices, CMA CEO Andrea Coscelli said in a press release.

The full CMA report is not yet available, but we will provide an executive summary that explains some of the reasons for the concern.

1.7 CMA is a significant competition as a result of the impact of such foreclosures on the supply of CPUs, interconnect products, GPUs, and SoCs across several global markets across data centers, Internet of Things, automotive, and game console applications. I found the above concern.

1.8. CMA allows identified foreclosure strategies to strengthen each other, individually and cumulatively, leading to a realistic outlook for a significant reduction in competition (SLC), resulting in restraint of innovation and higher or lower quality. I found that it leads to the product of.

CMA believes the merger could create an incentive to change Arms’ business model in favor of NVIDIA.

The CMA said Nvidia had proposed ensuring an open license system based on equal access and interoperability, but regulators suggested that it wasn’t enough. Even if Nvidia agrees to sell some of Arms’ intellectual property, it wouldn’t be enough without deeper investigation, given how complex the licensing agreement is, CMA says.

National security was also a potential concern

The British government announced in April that it was also concerned about its implications for national security and ordered the CMA to investigate them, but executive summaries did not reach a conclusion. If so, they may have encouraged CMA to move to Phase 2 investigations, but that seems to be happening regardless. The investigation is currently referred to the UK Secretary of State and whether it is necessary to refer to the merger for a detailed Phase 2 investigation for both competition and national security reasons, or to return to the CMA to investigate the competition. Determine if there is. Grounds only.

As my colleague James Vincent wrote yesterday, the UK is not the only regulator interested in the deal. Nvidia currently needs to liquidate purchases with these regulators until 2022.

