Galaxy S21FE renders showcase 3D devices in all colors





Samsung may want to focus on the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, but the 3D rendering of the next leaked Galaxy S21FE may be more interesting.

Recent reports that the standard Galaxy S21 series failed to attract the attention of buyers around the world represent another opportunity for the S21FE to regain some of the market share gained by Xiaomi in the last 18 months. It means that you are.

Evan Blass shared a series of 3D renderings through his Twitter account for the colors that the Galaxy S21 FE will feature. These are in close agreement with previously shared device renderings, somewhat reproducing the beauty of the standard S21 series design. A notable omission is that of the 3.5mm headphone port that was present on the popular Galaxy S20FE last year.

The design is very similar to the base model Galaxy S21, but there are some notable material changes in certain aspects. On the back, the color of the wraparound camera module now matches the rest of the chassis, simplifying the look. It’s already known that Samsung can stick to the “glass” back panel used in the S20FE and S21 series.

It is rumored that the release period is still around October due to the delay in release. Therefore, I have hardly heard about the next series officially. These latest renderings show the Galaxy S21 FE in white, gray, green, purple and blue. You can see all the S21FE models in interactive 3D by looking at the violet models below or by browsing the Sketchfab collection in Glass.

The 3D model doesn’t really show what we haven’t expected yet. There’s a punch hole in the center of the display, below which is a notch for the bottom-launching speaker and a USB-C port. As mentioned earlier, there is no 3.5mm headphone port here.

Let us know what you think about these Galaxy S21 FE renderings in the comments section below. Is it hot? Please let us know what you think.

