RetroBeat: Quake is back at the perfect time

Sometimes things really just go my way. I recently developed a retro first-person shooter handkerling. Last week we talked about how much we enjoy Doom 64 on Nintendo Switch.

Well, I beat Doom 64 on Wednesday. Immediately I wondered if Quake was available on Switch. It wasn’t.

The next day, Bethesda announced and released a version of Quake for the latest platforms, including Switch. Well, it’s convenient!

Shivering in the 90’s

I missed the Doom 64 in the 90’s, but Quake has more history. The game was a big deal. When the shooter debuted in 1996, it pushed the PC to the limit.

These were in the early days of 3D games. It’s the same year that Super Mario 64 was released. Quake was impressed with its Gothic environment and its (at that time) detailed 3D character model. It helped popularize the graphics card market. I remember going to a local computer shop and finding Quake installed on each PC. This was an effective way to show off your computer and its graphics card prowess.

But like Super Mario 64, Quake is more than just part of the history of gaming technology. It’s still fun to play. Gameplay is very similar to the math ID established in Doom. Each stage is like a small maze, exploding enemies looking for doors, keys, switches, and hidden walkways. Many modern shooters use covers to encourage attention, but games like Doom and Quake recommend strafing while dropping bullets on the enemy’s face.

You sometimes get lost at those labyrinth-like levels. A little persistence helps here. If you continue to explore, you will eventually find a way to move forward. And hey, that 2021. If you are really stuck, look for some help online.

It’s great to have this experience on Switch. If you like old-fashioned shooters, few are as historically important or timeless as Quake. Quake II, which pushed 3D graphics back in 1997, hopes to get a similar port soon.

Future earthquake

We also hope that this is testing Microsoft and Bethesda’s market desire for new games in the series. Since Quake III: Arena in the 1999s, the series has shifted its focus to multiplayer. This worked fine for Quake III, but it was less affected by continuous games. So who remembers the 2017 Quake Champions?

Microsoft needs to give Quake the same treatment as when Doom restarts. Create a high-octane shooter with a focus on fun and desperate single-player campaigns. I would prefer it to the straight-up sequel to Doom Eternal.

At least it’s clear that Microsoft hasn’t forgotten Quake. When the company bought Bethesda and pasted images from The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Doom, and Wolfenstein across marketing material, I was worried that Microsoft might not even have noticed that it owned Quake. I’m happy that this is not the case.

This port is great, but I think it shows something bigger in the future of the franchise.

RetroBeat is a weekly column that explores past games, classics, new retro titles, or old favorites and how their design techniques are affecting today’s market and experience. If you would like to send a retro-themed project or scoop, please contact me.

