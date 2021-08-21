Marasov returns to Destiny 2 next season





The next season of Destiny 2 will be called The Season of the Lost and will include the return of Mara Sov. She was the Queen of Awoken and was presumed to have died after the start of the original Destiny Taken King expansion. Next week, when the next season begins, she will be the centerpiece of the SFFPS game.

Bungy has revealed that Season 15, which begins as soon as the Queen’s Showcase ends August 24, is called the Lost Season. The studio posted a teaser image on its official Twitter account today, showing that a person who looks like Mara Sov and at least Osiris is standing behind her. Other than revealing the name of the season, the tweet itself doesn’t have much information, but it certainly provides some powerful hints as to where the next season is heading.

Marasov has been discovered in Dreaming City since the abandoned expansion of Destiny 2. To get in between her thrones, you need to get an Oracle offering from the Blindwell in Dreaming City. Actually sometimes there. It at least confirmed that she wasn’t dead when Orix of Taken King wiped out a fleet awakened with Dreadnought’s superweapons a few years ago, but that’s the last thing we really heard from her. is.

Now, looking at the leaks from recent data mining, she seems to play a central role again in Destiny’s ever-evolving story. The name “The Season of the Lost” could make this even more interesting. Festivalinthe Lost is Destiny’s Halloween celebration and time to honor the dead. Now Mara Sov is virtually back from the dead. Who else will come back from behind the veil?

The Queen returns to the lost season.

August 24, 9 am PT // https://t.co/P3UimOAtDM pic.twitter.com/ouGFFMh6as

— Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 20, 2021

Of course, we don’t know. Osiris is also in the picture, A) missing from the tower since the end of last season, and B) recently the subject of a fairly juicy fan theory. Osiris-or those who appear to be Osiris at this time-also seems to play an important role in the lost season.

Destiny 2MMOFPSSpace Play Now

The next season will bring a lot of changes, not just the Destiny 2 cast. All primary ammo weapons now have endless ammo, and the BattlEye anti-cheat has been added to the game to try to move forward to combat cheating. Everything starts on August 24th, so get those guardians ready.

