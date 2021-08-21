Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Event and Timed Research Guide





A special Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Bonus Event is being held as players complete their goals during the Pokemon Go Fest. This event features regular events such as spawn increases, new Shiny Pokemon, and research tasks. Specifically, events will be held centered on Pokemon Sword and Shield Galarian Pokemon. Our Pokemon Go Guide lists timed studies and rewards, potential event field studies you can get, and spawns.

The event runs from August 20th to September 1st, with various raid bosses cycling in the middle of the event.

Check out the field research, timed research, and special bonuses below.

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Timed Research Step Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Step 1/5 Send 5 Gifts to Friends (5 Great Balls) Catch 8 Pokemon (5 Raspberries) 2 Team Go Rocket Defeat the growl (Pikachu encounter)

Rewards: 10 Pockballs, 888 XP, 5 Ultraballs

Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Step 2/5 Power up Pokemon 5 times (10 Super Potions) Catch 10 Pokemon (5 Revives) Battle in the Go Battle League (Meowth Encounter)

Reward: 10 Ultra Balls, 888 XP

Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Step 3/5 Evolve 2 Pokemon (5 Pinup Berry) Catch 5 Normal Type Pokemon (Gallarian Meowth Encounter) 4 Team Go Rocket Defeats the growl (Butterfree Encounter)

Rewards: 15 Pockballs, 888 XP, 5 Ultraballs

Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Step 4/5 Catch Pokemon with 5 berries (Skwovet Encounter) Catch 8 types of Pokemon (Galarian Farfetchd Encounter) Win the raid (Gengar Encounter)

Rewards: 10 Great Balls, 888 XP, 5 Ultra Balls

Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Step 5/5 Earn 12 Hearts with Buddy (Wool Encounter) Catch 8 Pokemon (Galarian Stanfi Sequence Counter) Win Raid within 60 seconds (Snorlax Encounter) counter)

Rewards: 25 Pock Balls, 1 Rare Candy, 5 Ultra Balls

Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Field Research and Rewards Task Rewards Task Rewards Use 7 berries to help catch Pokemon Snorlax encounters Earn 5 hearts in your fellow Wooloo encounters Please Pokestop or Jim 5 Pokeball Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Galarian Dharma Catrabish Farlinks Skwovet Wooloka Bigon Kingler’s Pokemon Spawn Increases

Some Galarian Pokemon have made their shiny debut during this event as well. For the first time, Galarian Stunfisk, Weezing, Meowth and Farfetchd will appear as Shiny.

Image: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image Source: Niantic / The Pokmon Company Image: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image Source: Niantic / The Pokmon Company Image: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image Source: Niantic / The Pokmon Company Image: Julia Lee / Polygon | Image Source: Niantic / Pokemon Company Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Galarian Nyas Galarian Ponyta Galarian Slow Pork Galarian Far Fetched Galarian Zigzag Magalarian Dharma Kagalarian Stanphis Clade Pokemon Ultra Unlock Sword and Shield Galarian Throw Pork (August 20-26) Galarian Far Fetched (August 20-26) Unknown U Galarian Zigzagma (August 20-26) Galarian Weasing (August 20-26) Laplace (August 20-26) 20-26) Zacian (August 20-26) Galarian Nyas (August 26-September 1) Galarian Pokémon (August 26-September 1) Galarian Dharmaca (August 26) ~ September 1) Snow Lux (August 26 ~ September 1) Galarian Stanfisk (August 26 ~ September 1) Zamazenta (August 26 ~ September 1)

