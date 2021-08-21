Pixel 6: 3 Reasons to Get Excited about Google’s New Smartphone





Google’s new smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, made their first official debut earlier this month, just weeks before the tech giant announced the Pixel 5A. There’s still a lot to learn about the upcoming Pixel 6, but Google promises an all-new camera system and exciting features derived from Google’s own Tensor system-on-chip. I’m already excited about what Google’s 2021 phone lineup can offer.

This is the main reason I want to get a new Google phone-and why you should.

New camera system

As a professional photographer, I am most excited about the innovation of new mobile phone cameras. This allows you to take stunning images without having to carry an incredible amount of gear. Google’s Pixel smartphones have always had a rugged camera with excellent low light and HDR performance, but the last few models don’t really push the boat out.

The Pixel 5’s dual-camera setup shot great images, but it seduces those who are looking for the best possible photos, as opposed to the amazing zoom of Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max triple array and Galaxy S21 Ultra. I didn’t do much (like me).

The Pixel 5 had a great camera, but it wasn’t as exciting as its Apple and Samsung rivals.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The Pixel 6 promises improvements with an upgraded image sensor that promises to capture 150% more light than its predecessor. Also, the more light you have, the better your photos will look, especially in dark places. There is also a 4x optical zoom lens. Zoom lenses are especially focused because they provide an excellent way to find new creative compositions for your photos that you might have missed with wide-angle lenses alone.

Only the Pixel 6 Pro is destined to have a telephoto zoom lens, and the standard Pixel 6 has a standard zoom and a super wide-angle lens. The number of megapixels in these cameras is still unknown, but rumors from the leaker Jon Prosser indicate that both models have a 50-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Professional telephoto zoom lenses are rumored to come in at 48 megapixels.

The Tensor processor, which we’ll discuss in more detail soon, should also help these cameras. Google believes the new custom chip will help with computational photography, delivering good-looking, crisp images, even when there’s a lot of movement. Photo demos provided to several tech outlets demonstrating Tensor’s capabilities show how the chip mixes elements of a photo taken with multiple Pixel 6 cameras and combines all those details into one photo. I did.

Updating the Pixel 6’s camera can be a formidable photo tool.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Overall, the Pixel 6 is likely to have a formidable camera setup and I’m excited to give it a try. It has to be the best because of the fierce competition with the rumored iPhone 13. It is currently scheduled for release in September. Probably sometime before Pixel 6.

Tensor processor

Previously, Google used Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chip in its phones, but with the launch of its own silicon, named Tensor, as the brain in the phone, it’s moving in a bold new direction for the Pixel 6. Google doesn’t specifically state the types of performance upgrades we can expect, but says that with improved photos, AI and voice recognition upgrades will be particularly noticeable.

Google used to use the Qualcomm chip on their phones, but now it uses its own custom-made Tensor processor.

Google

It may seem strange for Google to start making its own chips, but it’s an exciting move for the future of the phone. Tensor chips aren’t just about raw processing power. Most phones are more powerful than they need to be, but controlling both hardware and software allows Google to develop applications that take full advantage of onboard components. Hopefully, that control can extend the number of years of software support, and security updates can keep Pixel 6 for years.

This is pretty much what Apple has been doing for some time. This means that the iPhone uses its own silicon to give you complete control over the hardware-software interaction. That’s one of the reasons why Apple phones tend to be out of date, and even five-year-old phones are running the latest iOS. That’s also why Apple recently moved to use its own M1 chip for its latest Mac line.

Android 12

The Pixel 6 is one of the first smartphones with Android 12. I’ve been using Android 12 in beta for some time now, but I like to try it out on the Pixel 6 and it’s a lot of excitement.

The ability of Android 12 to create an entire interface theme based on a single image looks very fun.

Google

The Material You Design language, especially the option to create custom themes from your own images, looks great. Each time you select a new background image, Android samples the main colors of that image and uses it to customize the notification bar, icons, text, and everything else throughout the interface to provide a cohesive look. .. I love customizing my phone and I’m really looking forward to seeing what the interface looks like when using a portion of the photo as a background.

Android 12 also has improved privacy, including the option to turn off system access to the camera and microphone. In case you become paranoid about listening when you don’t want a particular app.

The software has undergone a number of tweaks, most of which aren’t groundbreaking, but it’s a sophisticated new experience that should look beautiful on the Pixel 6 Pro’s 6.7-inch display.

You can read more about Android 12 in the ongoing guide. Also, check out the Pixel 6 rumors summary. This summary will be updated as soon as the details of the smartphone become available before it is released later this year.

