Opinion: Ignore the distraction-dancing Elon Musk and face the dangers ahead of Tesla





Investors should ignore Elon Musk’s latest dance and instead focus on the problems Tesla is facing. This is because the CEO makes exaggerated claims about the company’s technological capabilities.

Tesla TSLA, + 1.01% AI Day Late Thursday, self-proclaimed Techno King Mask said that Tesla is arguably the largest robot company in the world, so it is working on humanoid robots. This is because our car is like a semi-sensory robot with wheels.

After a human in a white suit performed a simple dance for the audience and followers in a live stream, Musk came to stage and computer-generated a 58-humanoid robot that Tesla claimed to produce a prototype sometime next year. Only the image is shown. He speculated that it could be used for manufacturing or tedious repetitive tasks such as grocery shopping and equipped with a fully self-driving computer.

As with Mask and Tesla, the timeline is very suspicious for anyone with a basic knowledge of the technology in question. Fortunately, it didn’t fool everyone on Wall Street.

Unfortunately, as we saw in Musk’s robotics and other future science fiction projects, this Tesla Bott further investor as Street became more concerned about Tesla’s intensifying EV competition and safety issues. I consider it an absolute head scratcher that excites me. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, sent a note to the client early Friday.

The security issue Ives mention is something investors should pay attention to now, as the government has finally stepped up and seems to be focusing on the issue this column has pointed out for a long time: Musk is his Autonomous advanced technology that has repeatedly oversold the current and short-term potential of automobiles.

Details: It’s time for Elon Musk to start telling the truth about autonomous driving

Just the day before Thursday’s AI Day scene, two US senators asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the vehicle features that both Tesla and Musk repeatedly exaggerated regarding the marketing of Tesla full self-driving products. Tesla charges thousands of dollars (or just $ 100 a month) for software that is far from fully autonomous driving. This has already led to a recent review by the California Department of Motor Vehicles and a German ruling that Tesla is possible. Do not sell the product itself.

Language is important, said Celica Talbot, a lecturer in public administration and policy at American University in Washington, DC. The use of this term is incorrect, misleading and unsafe for the general public. The concept of self-driving cars and self-driving cars and their differences are not well understood by the general public.

Tesla has highly assisted technology in their car, but because it can’t, anyone behind the steering wheel should never think that the car can drive itself, Talbot said. Told.

The week began with news of a federal investigation into the Tesla autopilot system after a vehicle using this feature collided with a stopped emergency vehicle. The National Road Safety Authority is investigating a series of collisions with Tesla vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems enabled. NHTSA said it has begun investigating 11 Tesla collisions involving emergency vehicles while investigating a series of collisions involving vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and tractor trailers enabled. ..

Read: Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Welcomes From Wall Street

The latest protests at Capitol Hill follow a series of news reports, social media posts, and YouTube videos of drivers taking extremely dangerous actions while testing Tesla’s so-called self-driving capabilities. In May, Steven Michael Quezada, two 35-year-old fathers in Fontana, California, died when Tesla crashed into a fallen semi-truck. Earlier, he posted a video of driving on the freeway without touching the wheels of a car, but NHTSA was still investigating the role of the autopilot in a crash.

The vehicles that Tesla produces are driver assistance systems, said Brian Reimer, a research scientist at the MIT Transport and Logistics Center. They are assisting the driver and the driver needs to remain vigilant.

It’s important to note the misleadingly named Tesla dual products. According to Tesla’s website, Autopilot is an ADAS system, an advanced version of cruise control aimed at driving on highways, where the car automatically steers, accelerates, in the lane under active surveillance. It applies the brakes and assists in the most burdensome part of driving. Tesla also offers an FSD package, available with a monthly subscription of $ 99 to $ 199. This is described as access to a suite of more advanced driver assistance features designed to provide more active guidance and assisted driving under active supervision.

If only musk describes these systems in the same way as the official website. In a conference call with analysts and a multi-hour presentation to Tesla’s fan base, Musk declares that the software is imminent in full autonomy.

Webasicallyhavetosolvereal-World Vision AI and we said in our April earnings announcement. And the key to solving this is also having a large dataset. So there are only far more than a million cars on the road collecting data, and I’m sure this will be done.

See also: Elon Musk says the regular revenue call is over. Tesla investors have an advantage.

But for all of Musk’s ferocious momentum and huge fan base, investors are at risk of corporate tactics, including fully self-driving technology, as opposed to other companies testing self-driving cars. I’m starting to notice that there is.

For example, Alphabet Inc. GOOGGOOGL Waymo is the company with the longest driving time for self-driving cars and currently operates a small robotaxi service without a human driver in a densely populated area around Phoenix, Arizona. This is the only one of this kind in the United States. In California, Waymo allows DMVs to perform AV tests with human drivers who are driving.

According to Talbot of American University, Waymo can’t start selling AV to anyone, nor can they drive them on the road. You can test them, but they aren’t on the market for purchase because there are no publicly available self-driving cars.

Tesla conducts real-world FSD testing with untrained drivers, equating to clinical trials of new drugs without professional monitoring of patients hourly or daily We are conducting the test.

They call it beta, which is a beta system and puts people at substantial risk, Laimer said.

Musks’ latest bot is yet another, like the 2018 Flamethrower sold by The Boring Company, his unwanted support trying to help boys stuck in a Thai cave, and other projects. It’s a distraction. Investors need to keep Musk out of the way of the actual problem that seems to refuse to admit, as it continues to oversell the company’s technical capabilities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/ignore-elon-musks-dancing-distraction-and-face-the-dangers-ahead-for-tesla-11629488276 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos