Apple gave millions of users a reason to quit the iPhone





iPhone users have put up with a lot in the last few months, but the company’s new CSAM detection system has proven to be a controversial lightning rod that sets it apart from everything else. And if you were thinking of quitting the iPhone, a shocking new report might just push you to the limit.

Apple will soon scan the iCloud image library for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to find children’s photos … [+] abuse

MORE FROM FORBES "No Service" iPhone Cellular Issue Reported by iOS 14.7.1 Upgrader Gordon Kelly

A new editorial published by The Washington Post reveals two researchers who spent two years developing a CSAM (child sexual abuse material) detection system that Apple plans to install for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users next month. Warning: That danger.

He wrote the only peer-reviewed publication on how to build an Apple-like system and concluded that the technology was dangerous, said two Princeton University Jonathan Meyer and Anunacle behind the study. Shrestha says. Our system can be easily reused for monitoring and censorship. The design was not limited to a particular category of content. The service can simply swap databases with matching content, and the person using the service is unwise.

This is a major concern with the Apples CSAM initiative. Technology goals to reduce child abuse are undoubtedly important, but potential results from hackers and governments operating systems designed to search iCloud photos and report abusive content. The damage is obvious to everyone.

China is Apple’s second largest market, probably with hundreds of millions of devices. What prevents the Chinese government from asking Apple to scan these devices for democratization propulsion material? Ask the researcher.

And critics have a lot of ammunition here. Earlier this year, Apple was accused of compromising censorship and surveillance in China after agreeing to move the personal data of Chinese customers to the servers of state-owned Chinese companies. Apple also said it provided customer data to the US government about 4,000 times last year.

iCloud stores iPhone, iPad and Mac photos

Apple

Mayer and Kulshrestha explain that they have found other shortcomings. False positives can occur during the content matching process, which can allow malicious users to manipulate the system and scrutinize innocent users.

And recent history is not a good omen. Last month, a revelation on the Pegasus project revealed a global business that successfully hacked the iPhone, sold its technology to foreign governments, and monitored dissident activists, journalists, and political leaders in rival countries. This could go even further with access to Apple technology designed to scan and flag iCloud photos from billions of iPhone owners.

Before Mayer and Kulshrestha said, more than 90 civil rights groups around the world had already written to Apple claiming that the technology behind CSAM would lay the foundation for global censorship, surveillance and persecution. I did.

Apple then defended the CSAM system, claiming it was “a recipe for this kind of confusion” due to poor communication, but the company’s response rarely impressed Mayer and Kulsherstha.

Like us, apple’s motive was to protect children. And they said the system was more technically efficient and capable than we were. But we were confused by Apple’s few answers to the difficult questions that came up on the surface.

Now Apple has realized that they are in the turmoil they created. For years, as an advocate of user privacy, the company has put a lot of effort into marketing by declaring on the company’s official privacy page:

Privacy is a basic human right. At Apple, that’s one of our core values. Your device is important to so many parts of your life. It’s up to you what to share and with whom from those experiences. Apple products are designed to protect your privacy and allow you to control your information. It’s not always easy. But that’s the kind of innovation we believe in.

CSAM will be released next month on iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey. I doubt many Apple fans, it will mark the moment of leaving.

