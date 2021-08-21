Halo Infinite launches in split screen, but no co-op campaign





Image: Microsoft / 343 Studios

Microsoft and 343 Industries today announced that campaign cooperation and Forge mode will not be available on Halo Infinite at launch. Instead, they will be added to the game next year. They also promised bigger and bigger flights to test modes like big team battles. No, there is no release date yet.

According to creative Joseph Staten’s head of Halo Infinites, the lack of campaign cooperation and forge mode was a difficult decision. However, neither was ready to launch as the team began to move into the polishing phase of development.

Unfortunately, we focused our team on shutdown and took the quality experience of the launch seriously, so we made the very difficult decision to delay the cooperation of the transport campaign for the launch. He also made a harsh call to postpone shipments past Forge’s launch, Staten said.

Staten explained that campaign co-operatives are expected to reach infinity in Season 2, about three months after launch. Forge continues in Season 3, about six months after its release. Many of the 343 people, including Staten, know how disappointing this choice is for fans, but the alternative probably got a worse reaction.

In a development update video released on Friday, Staten explained that the team had seriously discussed the delay in the game, but for now it’s focused on finishing only the first season of solo campaigns and free-play multiplayer, live. A service system for updating the game after deciding to rely on.

G / O media may receive fees

According to the video, 343 members are still delving into the feedback and data collected during last month’s Infinite Technical Preview. The team also shared new information about the Halo Infinites launch plan and post-launch roadmap. This includes a three month season.

Split screen multiplayer has been confirmed. It will be available from day one on all Xbox consoles, not PCs. The team is considering adding it in the future.

If you didn’t have the opportunity to play the previous technical preview, the 343 will add 4v4 PVP mode and big team battles to your next infinite multiplayer flight, in addition to all the content previously released from the previous beta. Said. The studio also said more players will be included in the next test round. When Infinite is released, Studio will continue to run tests before adding major features or modes.

Again, 343 said it is fully and 100% committed to launching Halo Infinite later this year on all identified platforms. Still, no one had an actual release date that could be shared beyond the floating 2021 holiday period. The studio hopes to have a public release date soon. Please wait for now. Please be aware that according to 343, Craig the Brute no longer has a clean beard and a lot of hair looks good on it. that’s nice.

