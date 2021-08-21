5 Greatest Fate of the Lost Season 2 Weapon Buff





Vex Mythoclast

Bungee

This week we got the biggest TWAB in Destiny 2 history. It details the massive weapon changes that will take place at the Season of the Lost, which will be available next Tuesday.

With so many buffs coming to different types of weapons and common weapons, we’ll break down the biggest ones when deciding what to test for the new season. Here are the top five.

1. Miso crust grows

At least on paper, nothing even approaches the size of this buff. Poor performance exotics are literally buffed in seven different ways.

PvE damage increased by 40%. The influential auto rifle range statistics are now close to maximum. Improved stability. Catalyst now deals post-kill stability and damage. Rate of fire increased from 360 up to 390.Normal mode

Yeah, this will be wild.

Destiny 2

Bungee

2. Rapid Fire Fusion Rifle

This is for the entire subclass of fusion rifles. So far, there are only three games in the game: Null Composure, Cartesian Coordinate, and Zealots Reward, but I think we’ll be adding another one this season. And the buff is pretty big.

Charge time reduced from 0.54 seconds to 0.46 seconds (can fire twice before one impact fusion is charged) Increased number of shots per burst from 7 to 9 Increased total damage per burst Range Less dependent on and more dependent on stability

Destiny 2

Bungee

3. Scout and Hand Cannon Buff

It’s short and sweet, but it’s a 15% damage boost for PvE minors. This should help end the little enemies. That way, they won’t become the small pieces of health that cause frustration. This is more than just an exact increase in damage, as it also includes body shots. My explosive round nightwatch and fatebringer are thrilled. The Hand Cannon Buff also goes well with the new buff of Hunter’s Lucky Pants.

Destiny 2

Bungee

4. Machine gun buff

Here, PvE damage to enemies has been increased by 20%. This is a reversal of the old nerf. I don’t know the ultimate usefulness of this yet, but I’m sure I’m experimenting with running MG more often, and something like Thunderlord may now be more useful with that much damage boost. I want to see if. No, there is no endless ammo like in the well / barricade era. Also, there is no 21% delirium, but take a closer look at how this behaves.

Destiny 2

Bungee

5. Relentless buff

Remember Merciless was meta for vanilla Destiny 2 for about two weeks? Now, in addition to other fusion changes, we’re getting a buff that reduces the damage penalty by 40% for faster charging rates. Therefore, the burst damage is large overall. Is it enough to make it a good choice? There’s no way to say it yet, but never say it, and I like the sound of it.

