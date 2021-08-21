Both sides of Destiny 2 are eating each other





Since the launch of Destiny 2, Bungie has struggled to balance the PvE and PvP communities. The two camps have been arguing for years whether Destiny should be just a PvE game or whether there is room for a truly competitive product. In the process, all players lost. Every time Bungie tries to add a new addition to a cooperative game, it is hampered by multiplayer balancing and vice versa.

Bungee’s dedication to both sides of the Destiny coin, while commendable, has created an identity crisis. The studio will not separate PvP Crucible from PvE collaboration. But if anything is clear, the current attempt is not working towards harmony.

Historical image of a clash guardian fighting in the shadow-keeping moon: bungee

The original Destinys PvP was a bit confusing, with players abusing stable one-shot kill weapons such as shotguns rather than major weapons such as auto rifles and hand cannons. But it was loved by a particular group of players. Many who have finished all of Destinys’ PvE content saw Crucible as a way to extend their play time. Some of Destiny 2’s most prolific content creators clenched their teeth into the original game multiplayer and incorporated that knowledge and experience into the sequel.

The transition from the original Destiny to Destiny 2 wouldn’t have happened without the changes. With the release of Destiny 2s, Bungie has made major changes to reduce PvP frustration. Instead of taking over the traditional weapon slots in the series of one primary weapon with almost unlimited ammo, one secondary weapon with limited ammo, and one heavy weapon with rare ammo, the studio is secondary. Weapons have been completely eliminated.

Players can now equip two major weapons. One of them dealt elemental damage and was equipped with heavy weapons. Previous special weapons, such as shotguns and series-specific fusion rifles, were in a pool of heavy weapons with limited ammunition, similar to rocket launchers and swords. This double primary period in Destiny 2 has brought some really fun PvP. Opponents couldn’t kill each other as quickly as they used to because of the rare ammunition of shotguns and sniper rifles, which allowed them to further develop the cat-and-mouse game. However, due to all the joys newly discovered in PvP, the Destinys PvE game suffered changes. These one-shot weapons, which the bungee made difficult to access to improve crucible, were the same weapons essential for defeating high-level PvE enemies.

Next, the Forsaken extension was made to make unique changes to the Destiny2s loadout system. As with the launch of Destiny 2s, players will continue to be able to use the double primary. However, they can also customize the loadout with, for example, two special weapons of a shotgun paired with a sniper, or a combination of both special and major weapons like the original Destiny. increase. This freedom gives PvE players more room to try their own loadouts. However, with this change, PvP has returned to its original one-shot hellish landscape.

Now that those frustrations are back, Bungy is once again ping-pong its balancing efforts. In a recent interview with the Firing Range podcast performed by some of Destinys’ top PvP enthusiasts, Bungie developers introduced the Destinys philosophy of shared sandboxes, a term used to describe the game’s current balance environment. I doubled it. For Bungy, the key to the fateful experience is that the player can pick up a new gun from the raid, take it to the crucible, spin it, and use the weapon in both modes to have a similar experience. The studio does not want players to practice using their abilities against the corrupt debris of the Cosmodrome, just because of their ability to behave differently against real enemy players.

This symbiotic attempt recently influenced Destiny 2 with a new Stasis subclass added in the BeyondLight extension. These classes began strongly with PvE content that proved to be a satisfying mechanism to freeze enemies with the power of ice.

However, the Stasis classes were so powerful in PvP that Bungie quickly weakened them. The nerf started smoothing PvP, even if Stasis remained overwhelmed for months, but it had a huge impact on the feasibility of subclasses against AI enemies. Bungie recently announced plans to roll back some nerfs to help Stasis return to being viable in PvE.

Perhaps you are starting to recognize patterns? These same changes that improve the viability of PvE players’ stasis can have a spillover effect on the PvP community. The pendulum keeps shaking. Inconsistencies work season by season throughout the game, not how abilities and weapons work from mode to mode.

So is Destiny a PvP or PvE game? Old-fashioned guardians fighting each other in the two days of the primary Image: Bungie

It’s hard to claim that Destiny 2 isn’t a PvE-focused game, based solely on where Bungie puts its time and resources. PvP players are devoted to shooting games but rarely see new content. According to a Reddit post earlier this year, Destiny 2 wasn’t ported from the original game, and it’s been over 600 days since we received a completely unique PvP map. Meanwhile, Bungie updates the game with new PvE content every three months and drip feeds that content throughout the next season. Assistant game director Joe Blackburn recently unveiled plans to add maps and modes to the Crucible in 2022, but many players find it too few, too late.

Bungies’ biggest dilemma is a dedicated PvP for almost seven years or more, given the goodwill the studio has gained with Halos Touchstone multiplayer products, despite its track record of focusing primarily on PvE content in Destiny 2. It has fostered a community. You can’t abandon a player who is absorbed in a highly competitive field. But all in all, it’s undeniable that Bungies is trying to balance Crucible, causing discord in larger PvE landscapes.

Some players spin off PvP and float it in their own games. Others simply yelled at Bungie to balance the two game modes separately. One of those solutions is to use a more standardized weapon like Halo to fully develop another title, as players don’t bring in tools from other activities. The other is that the studio is clearly indifferent, as shown during the balance conversation on the shooting range podcast.

So what do you get? The bungee is in an impossible position. Destiny has always prospered with raids, dungeons, and repeatable collaborative activities. That’s the purpose I come to the game and where I made some incredible friends. But others have exactly the same experience from the PvP side of things. Is my experience more effective than theirs? I do not think so.

But as both sides of the Destiny player base are becoming more and more frustrated, it’s a question that developers may have to answer on their own. After all, Bungie has a multi-faceted MMO experience and wants to eat it too.

