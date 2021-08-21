Saints Row 5 is officially confirmed and restarted





Saints Row TheThirdImage: Deep Silver / Volition

The next Saints Row game will be officially released next week, and based on some details released so far, it’s a brand new game rather than a remake, and in fact a complete restart of the (probably) popular open world franchise. is.

Geoff Keighley first teased the restart of the new Saints Row in a tweet on August 20th. This suggests that it will be fully published at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Shortly thereafter, the official Saints Row Twitter account began tweeting about the new game. The Saints Row website has an image of a brick wall covered with graffiti, with the word “reboot” next to the white fleur de lis, a symbol found in all games.

Image from Saints Row’s official website. Screenshot: Deep Silver / Volition

For the past 24 hours or so, the official Saints Row Twitter account has basically been busy replying to all the fans who respond to them. I think this is great, but it seems tired. Some details are shared through these replies. For one thing, this is not a restarted or remastered version of a previously released game. In fact, Saints Row devs Volition currently has no further plans to remaster.

Another small detail I’ve found is that, according to the official account, this probably has nothing to do with the Agents of Mayhem, based on a tweet that killing Saints Row requires more than a game reception. For those who don’t know, AoM is an open-world action game focused on super-powerful agents in the city of the future, Gat out of Hell, one of the timelines created at the end of the spin-off Saints Row game where Gat goes. Set after the Saints Row IV event where the Earth is blown up, going to hell to save the set boss.

Yeah, yeah, I understand why the whole series needs a reboot. Things are a little complicated!

In 2019, when it was confirmed that Volition was working on the next title in the series, we first heard about the new Saints Row game. The last main game released in the franchise was Saints Row IV in 2013.

For those who are excited about the new Saints Row game, and one of them, Im, it will be unveiled at Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 25th at 11am (PT) / 2pm (ET).

