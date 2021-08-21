Hit-and-run partially remade in Unreal Engine 5





GIF: Disney / Reubs / Kotaku

The Simpsons: Hit & Run is a GTA clone released in 2003 and has sold over 3 million copies worldwide. Nearly 20 years later, Hit & Run is lovingly remembered and many want the game to be remade or remastered. One fan decided that he was tired of waiting, and in a week he created a demo of how the Hit & Run remake would look and play with Unreal Engine 5.

This striking gameplay demo was created by Rubs, a big fan of the original Hit & Run, who spent years as a kid playing classics from the PS2 era. So he set out to recreate the game using Unreal Engine 5. First, we used a tool created by another developer, Lucas Cardellini, to allow Reubs to export the original Hit & Run map to a file type that works in Unreal. Reubs then used AI to upload some textures and manually recreate some textures. The end result after he also turned on ray tracing is a clean and gorgeous reproduction of the original Springfield map.

We then quickly assembled playable builds using off-the-shelf models and assets found online, including Homer models, Unreal car buggies, and stylized trees. After that, I just added details and features. He ripped the audio from the game and gave Homer and others a demo voice. As seen in the original game, Reubs also programmed coins and collectibles. He went in and added some of the gag that can be found in Hits & Runs. Finally, he was able to use all of this to recreate the original opening mission from the game.

The end result looks great. It also makes me want a fully funded, professionally made remake of the game. If fans of cobblestone assets can achieve such an impressive thing in a week, they can only dream of what a decent budget and a large team of years can produce.

* Insert Homer saliva secretion gif. *

Unfortunately, due to copyright concerns, the author got the original link, which made it impossible to download. Not shocked, some Disney lawyers may have sent a nasty email about something, including a large amount of assets taken directly from the game. Thankfully, this is the internet, so I think there’s still a place to find demos.

When it comes to official remakes, that can happen, but it seems unlikely. In a July interview with IGN, Simpsons longtime writer Matt Selman told outlets that he loves hit-and-run remakes, but it takes a complex corporate octopus to actually make it. is. By the way, it’s my most hated Aquaman villain.

