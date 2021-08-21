Bad Halo Infinite News splits fans





Halo Infinite

343

Halo Infinite is riding a wave of favor, with a positive impression from the technical flight multiplayer test. But now they have released some news that no one loves them, but the community is divided in what to do about it.

343 announced that the Halo Infinites campaign is single player only at launch and the co-op campaign will not run until the next season of the game three months later. They also said that Infinite wouldn’t start in Forge mode, which would be the next season, so six months later.

Almost no one thinks this is good news, but some fans really want to delay the game even further until either or both of these core Halo can end in the game. increase. Many gamers are tired of launching the game incompletely, and more and more need to be patched later. This seems to be yet another notable example.

I actually did a poll on this yesterday, and after 8000 votes, the results started quite a bit.

Fifty-eight percent of respondents say they need to postpone Halo Infinite again for this. 34% of them said they should postpone until the cooperation campaign is ready. Twenty-four percent said they should postpone until the cooperation campaign and Forge are ready. 42% said it should not be delayed. That was my vote, but I was surprised that I was a minority.

But what the player may want and what is happening is two different things. By announcing plans for this season, 343 seems to be quite obsessed with what’s happening, showing that they’re still talking about the game’s holiday release and no further delays have come. I am. It looks like Halo Infinite is very likely to announce a release date at the Xbox showcase next Tuesday. If not, yes, it will raise some questions as to whether they changed their minds.

Halo Infinite

Bungee

I’m always the one who played the Halo campaign for at least the first time and later co-oped, but the player who did the first run co-op and felt it was a central part of the experience There are many. Theoretically, if they care so much, they can wait for the campaign for three months, but it’s still too big to ask if they’re big fans of the franchise. That’s essentially what 343 tells them to do so.

Forge doesn’t seem to be an essential part of the game at launch, but waiting for half a year isn’t ideal.

Halo Infinite doesn’t seem to be able to escape development issues. At this point, you need to think realistically about things and understand that this launch will never be perfect. I don’t think Microsoft will stop the delay for another 3-6 months, but it doesn’t seem to be on the card at this time. I think all we can hope for is that the launch will be in good condition.

