California Gig Worker Law Is Unconstitutional, Judge’s Rules





California law, which guarantees that many gig workers are considered independent contractors, gives them some limited benefits, while being unconstitutional and unenforceable, a judge in the California Superior Court said. I ruled on Friday night.

This decision is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the new law and is certain to face complaints from Uber and other so-called gig economy companies. Debate has resumed whether the ride-hailing service and delivery courier driver is a full-welfare employee or an independent contractor responsible for his business and benefits.

Last year, Proposal 22 was a voting initiative backed by Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and other gig economy platforms that created a third category of workers, giving gig workers limited benefits, and hiring high-tech giants. I tried not to be considered a member. The initiative was approved in November and accounted for more than 58% of the votes cast.

However, the driver and the Service Employees International Union have filed a proceeding against the constitution of the law. The group argued that Proposal 22 was unconstitutional because it limited the state legislature’s ability to organize workers and access workers’ accident compensation.

The law also requires a majority of seven-eighths for Congress to pass the proposed amendment 22. This is the majority that was considered almost impossible to achieve.

Judge Frank Roche said in a ruling that Proposal 22 violated the California Constitution because the state legislature restricted gig workers from being covered by workers’ accident compensation.

He wrote that Proposal 22 as a whole is unenforceable, causing new legal turmoil in the long battle over the right to hire gig workers.

Professor Veena Dubal, who studied the gig economy of the Faculty of Law at the University of California Hastings College and submitted a brief explanation, decided that Proposal 22 was unconstitutional because it contained some anomalous provisions. I think the official made a very sound decision. To support the position of the driver. It was written in such a comprehensive way to prevent workers from accessing any rights determined by Parliament.

Driver’s lawyer Scott Cronland praised Judge Roche’s decision. Our position is that he is exactly right and his decision will be upheld in the appeal, Mr. Kronland said.

However, gig economy companies alleged that judges made mistakes by ignoring centuries-old case law that required courts to protect the rights of voters’ initiatives, protect app-based drivers & Service Coalition spokesman Jeff Better said. Represents a gig platform.

A Uber spokesman said the ruling ignored a majority of California voters who supported Proposal 22. Meanwhile, Proposal 22 remains valid, including all the protection and benefits it provides to independent workers throughout the state.

Uber and other gig economy companies have enacted similar legislation in Massachusetts. This month, a coalition of companies submitted a ballot proposal that would allow state voters to decide next year whether gig workers should be considered independent contractors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/20/technology/prop-22-california-ruling.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos