Boston Indoor Maskman TD Garden and Fenway preparing for a date





Both TD Garden and Fenway Park say they are taking steps to comply with Boston’s Indoor Mask Directive. This will take effect on Friday, including a “two-strike” masking policy in the garden.

Red Sox spokeswoman Zineb Karan said in an email that the rules in the garden would be far more problematic than in Fenway. Of course, we will comply with the obligation of indoor masks for all indoor club spaces in Fenway Park. ..

When the baseball stadium was asked if people planned to enforce their obligations in areas such as food and Red Sox merchandise, especially concourses to buy bathrooms, Karan still worked on the details of the requirements. I said there was.

TD Garden spokeswoman Tricia McCorkle also said that arena officials endorse the guidance of city and state leaders and follow the protocols they have implemented. We hope that the number of cases of coronavirus will decrease, and each event will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

For example, admission to the Eagles concerts this Friday and Saturday requires showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test, McCorkle said.

Beginning Friday, all guests will be required to wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, unless they are actively eating or drinking, following city obligations and the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

McCorkle has posted a specific question on the Gardens website detailing the venue mask policy for all visitors.

According to the policy, the mask should completely and firmly cover the wearer’s nose and mouth. Covering with neck gaiters, bandanas, masks with valves or vents, and a single layer of cloth alone is not permitted. You can wear it in addition to the face mask, but you cannot wear a face shield in place of the face mask.

The policy states that two strike policies will be strictly enforced when it comes to wearing masks. Guests who do not comply with this policy will be subject to disciplinary action, including exit.

Children under the age of 2 are exempt from the mandatory mask policy. If you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask, please contact TD Garden Customer Service at least 2 business days before the event to stay. Those who neglect it cannot enter. In addition, fans who cannot wear face masks must wear face shields.

All employees, including third-party employees and vendors, must always wear a company-issued black mask and complete their digital health contract, Play It Safe Promise, before entering the garden.

Federal, local, and venue COVID-19 obligations and policies are subject to change and may vary from event to event, McCorkle said. Updates will be provided to ticket owners and clients prior to the event via email, TD Garden social media channels, and the event page.

