The ghost of Tsushima PS4 save has disappeared, I don’t know where





Ghost of Tsushima

Alecs

I heard that it was easier to upgrade Ghost of Tsushima from PS4 to PS5 this time, transfer the saves and start playing. Either way, it sounded far from the pain I endured to save and transfer the Avengers when the PS5 went on sale.

Still, when I was about to start expanding Iki Island from Director’s Cut today, I realized that the game was recreating my intro mission, an ominous sign. And of course, when I went to the main menu and tried to transfer the PS4 data at rest, I got an error. It wasn’t anywhere.

I don’t claim this is a widespread issue, but this is my experience and I’m trying to truly understand what happened here.

The stored data is not in the PS4 local storage or the PS5 cloud storage.

The stored data is not in PS5 local or PS5 cloud storage.

I connected an external PS4 SSD that had Ghost of Tsushima installed. There was no saved data. I get an error when I try to update and install the PS4 version of the game. It doesn’t load for some reason.

If it wasn’t deleted for some reason, the only place where the saved data is possible is my actual PS4. It was reformatted a few months ago and passed on to my friend.

And it’s even more confusing, so I swear I remember playing the Ghost of Tsushima PS4 save as one of the first things I did when I got the PS5. With the new system. Still, there are no files stored locally, in portable storage, or most confusingly, in the cloud. I literally have no idea why all saves aren’t automatically transferred to the cloud. This is because I also encountered the Avengers. There are many games, but others don’t leap for some reason.

In short, I have no idea what happened here, but this is the second time I’ve moved from the PS4 version to the PS5 version, and it seems that it hasn’t been fixed. I think my data is gone. That’s why I skip Iki Island. I love Tsushima, but I don’t have the time or patience to play the old part just for the new section.

Yeah, I think I can make an Xbox Smart Delivery claim here to streamline all this, but Im is now too tired to engage in Console War BS. I sincerely hope that this is not a widespread issue, as the installation of the PS5 version of the game did not somehow erase the PS4 saves and so on. This is to prevent it from happening to anyone else. I say I consider this a warning, but I don’t even know what Im is warning against because I don’t know what actually happened here.

Enjoy the expansion. I think I was out of luck.

