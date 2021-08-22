How to change the default browser in Windows 11





Microsoft really wants to use Edge Browser a lot and make changing the default browser in Windows 11 a bit more difficult than in Windows 10.[設定]Instead of simply allowing you to change what is called the “default browser” in the menu, you now need to tweak the association of files of certain link types such as .html files, .htm files, http, https, etc. ..

I also found that when I clicked the button to make it the default browser, the Chrome browser couldn’t change these settings, instead I could drop them in the appropriate menu and change them on my own. Oddly enough, Firefox can perform the same task on its own. However, in the worst case, even if you change the settings correctly, Microsoft will open the Edge browser when you click the link that appears in the Windows 11 search function or its widget box.

Fortunately, you can easily change your default browser in Windows 11 by just following these simple steps.

Change Windows 11 default browser in settings

To be fair to Microsoft, many criticisms of inheriting the status of Windows 11’s default browser are due to the fact that it doesn’t call the settings needed to change the “default browser” like Windows 10.Instead, hide the required settings under the association of some different files with the name of the app you want to default (Chrome, Firefox, etc.)

Windows 10 left vs Windows 11 right browser default app settings. (Image credit: Future)

To change the default browser settings in Windows 11:

1.[デフォルトのアプリ設定]Go to the menu. The fastest way to get there is to use Windows Search to search for “default apps” and click on the results at the top.Or click[設定]->[アプリ]->[デフォルトのアプリ]You can also move to.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Scroll down and select the new default browser (eg Google Chrome).

(Image credit: Future)

3.[HTTPS]Scroll down to and click the name of your current default browser (for example, Edge). A pop-up menu is displayed.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Select the new browser you want to default to[OK]Click.

(Image credit: Future)

You will notice that the defaults have changed for both HTTP and HTTPS. These seem to be interrelated. If for some reason this does not happen, repeat this action for HTTP as well.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Repeat steps 3 and 4 for .htm and .html. Stopping at this point will change the default browser for all the web URLs you click on and even the local HTML files on your hard drive / SSD. This is important for most people. However, you can also set your preferred browser to open more ambiguous formats such as PDFS or XHTML or SHTML.

Search and news default browser settings

Unfortunately, like previous Windows 10, Windows 11 doesn’t respect the default browser choice when you click a web link that appears in Windows Search or the News widget.[設定]->[デフォルトのアプリ]No matter what you select in the menu, Microsoft Edge will open these links.

However, there is a freeware app called EdgeDeflector that tricks Windows 11 (or 10) into redirecting these links to your default browser. The setting method is as follows.

1. Download and install EdgeDeflector. When I try to download this program in an Edge browser, it claims to be insecure and tries to block it (thanks to Microsoft, I’m sure the motive is pure here).[保持]You can create it by clicking. Download it, but it’s better to download it in another browser anyway.

No matter how you download EdgeDeflector, you may get a warning message from Windows 11 when you launch the installer. You may get a SmartScreen error from this app that says “Windows protected your PC” (the color may be red). In that case,[詳細]Please click the link.

(Image credit: Future)

Then click Run anyway.

(Image credit: Future)

Then you can complete the installation.

2.[デフォルトのアプリ]Go to the menu.

3. Select Edge Deflector.

(Image credit: Future)

Four.[Micosoft-Edge]Below the subheader[MicrosoftEdge]Click.

(Image credit: Future)

5. When prompted,[とにかく切り替え]Click.

(Image credit: Future)

6. Select EdgeDeflector and from the pop-up menu[OK]Click.

(Image credit: Future)

You can now open the link you clicked from the widget or Windows Search in your default browser.

