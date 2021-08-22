Viral Crypto’s rework idea draws attention to Apex Legends fans requesting Respawn





Some people want to attract Apex Legends fans and get Respawn’s attention, as the idea of ​​viral crypto rework may be exactly what surveillance professionals need.

When Crypto was introduced to Apex Legends back in Season 3, many fans thought he would soon take over the meta and become a new top-notch legend for everyone to play.

But it wasn’t. Legend has his fans, but he has slipped down the popularity and usage charts of the last few seasons.

As a result, fans demanded that Respawn tackle a fairly important buff, while suggesting a lot of unique ideas. Still, it’s the latest idea that players are excited and expecting Respawn to implement.

Respawn EntertainmentFans has always sought more power from Crypto.

The incredibly detailed pitch comes from the Redditoridiroon, which suggests that Crypto’s trusted drones can have a configurable auto-use mode. These allow players to not only send the drone up and hover, but also track the drone.

In addition, they also suggest that if you use the drone manually, Crypto should be off the grid. This means that the surveillance expert will not appear in another scan when operating the drone.

It may inspire the idea of ​​Call of Duty ghost benefits. This looks pretty perfect for a hacker and a character with folklore based on working in the shadows.

I made a short video showing the rework of Crypto’s ability kit. We welcome your opinions and suggestions. [More details in the first comment] From Apex Legends

It didn’t take long for some fans to suggest that this was one of the changes Respawn should make to Crypto. “This is literally perfect. Automatic mode offers different ways to use the drone without giving it extra power,” said one player. “Respawn, if I’m not wrong, I think you have an open position for lead balance designers …?” Added another.

Of course, Respawn has previously stated that fan ideas can’t be put in or out because they can be soaked in hot water for a variety of reasons.

Anyway, fans will tell you that crypto desperately needs a big rework, and this fits the bill.

